The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Calhoun County hosted a crop tour in Port Lavaca last Thursday that showed the diverse types of crops that the county produces.
More than 10 people gathered at the extension office on Henry Barber Way to listen to field experts via Zoom and in-person to discuss the crop industry and how it impacts the county.
Presentation topics ranged from the weather in the local area regarding crops to the economy of the crop industry, pesticides, cotton, and grain.
The county generates revenue of more than $33 million from corn, cotton, and sorghum crops from over 53,000 acres of farmland, according to Greg Baker, the county extension agent for agriculture and natural resources.
One of the new crops being tested is soybeans, and Baker said there are no commercially grown soybeans this year, but there are test plots.
Every year the extension office hosts a row crop tour assisted by a committee to organize it, Baker said.
“What we do at the row crop is that we have these county test plots that we put in reputation crops. And we just show them off during the crop tour,” Baker said.
The tour began at Haley Lane with the cotton and soybean plots and the sorghum plot on Roemerville Road. This year there was no trip to the cornfields due to standing rainwater in the fields, Baker said.
Different companies had varieties of different crops next to each other to see which variety does better, according to Baker.
“We will have several different varieties of corn, several different varieties of cotton, and then several varieties of the grain sorghum,” Baker said.
During the tour, the extension office invited field experts from the Corpus Christi Extension office to talk about their parts for keeping the crops healthy in time for the harvest season.
Josh McGinty, the District 11 state specialist in agronomy, talked about herbicides and weed control in the crops, Barker said. Dalton Ludwig, the District entomologist, talked about the insects that impact the crops and how to control them, Baker added.
Baker explained that they research the crops from the county at the Corpus Christi research farm, and he added they do trials in all 18 counties they cover.
Baker talked about the importance of bringing in these experts to talk to the local farmers about taking care of their crops.
For example, to discuss the weather, the extension office brought in Melissa Huffman, the warning coordinator for the National Weather Service. Baker said it gives the farmers a sense of the weather and to go by weather patterns and the warming of the waters.
Baker said it is a pleasure to collaborate with the farmers in the county to gain knowledge of their crops from them with their hands-on experience and the experts provided by the extension office.
“It’s a great working relationship. You know that it’s kind of a win-win for everybody,” Baker said.
The harvesting of sorghum and corn will begin in the next couple of weeks, according to Baker, and cotton will begin harvest by the end of August.