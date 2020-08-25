Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court settled the manner in which its voter-approval tax rate is calculated, following a special meeting on Monday.
The court had the choice between using normal calculations of the voter-approval rate or using a rate allowed only when the state has declared a disaster.
The voter approval rate, formerly known as the rollback tax rate, is the rate that will trigger an election to approve the rate. Now, after SB2, taxing entities can only increase the rate by 3.5 percent before the voter approval rate is triggered. An election is automatic under SB2.
“This will give the county more leeway and more options to protect itself for next year if the values drop,” said Calhoun County Auditor Cindy Mueller. She noted if the court did not take advantage of the disaster relief clause, they could not do so next year unless a disaster was declared. The rate expires after the third year.
The rate calculation is not an adopted tax rate.
“We need to finish the budget before we set the tax rate,” said Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
Commissioner Gary Reese made a motion to ask the chief appraiser to calculate the rate at the disaster relief rate, which was seconded by Commissioner Clyde Syma. It was approved unanimously.
Following the special meeting on the tax rate calculation, the court met to discuss the budget.
During its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, the court:
- Approved a resolution and agreement for a County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Program grant administered by the Texas Department of Transportation
- Amended and updated the Bauer Exhibit Exempt list
- Accepted a donation of $25 from Joyce and John Rhyne to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
- Approved Reese to enter into an agreement with Legacy Disposal & Sanitation for portable sanitation stations at Bill Sanders Memorial Park at Swan Point
- Approved a preliminary plat of Marlin Azul Villa’s Subdivision, a re-plat of Outlot 1 in Outblock 12 of Port O’Connor after vacating Lot 13 of the re-plat of Outlot 1 in Outblock 12 of Port O’Connor
- Approved a preliminary plat of Saltwater Haven Subdivision, after vacating tract 6 and part of tract 7 out of 146 acres in Port O’Connor
- Accepted donations to the Calhoun Public Library
- Declared items as waste for the library
- Accepted the July report from the justice of the peace, Precinct 4
- Approved three amendments to the 2020 budget
- Paid indigent care, Memorial Medical Center and county bills and payroll