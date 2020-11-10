Calhoun County commissioners took care of several items of business for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office during its Wednesday, Nov. 4, meeting.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobby Vickery clarified the purchase of a new drug dog, Lima.
“I wanted to clarify the wording. The wording was to where I had to accept donations to pay for the dog,” he said. “I wanted to clarify that the donations would be put aside and used to defray future expenses for a canine down the line.”
Vickery said he had already paid for Lima out of his budget as he didn’t want the debt lingering with the breeder, Milner Kennels.
Lima cost $15,000, but Vickery said she was a multi-use dog that could be used in schools, taken out on boats to help game wardens, and for public relations. Her primary duty, however, will be drug interdiction.
“I didn’t want another dog bite due to the liability,” said Vickery.
The commissioners approved the clarification.
Also, the commissioners approved the sale of three Walther PPX .40-caliber handguns to the Point Comfort Police Department for $1.
“They are surplus,” said Vickery. “Chief Troy Baxter asked if we had any, and we try to help out, as much as we can, our sister agencies in the county.”