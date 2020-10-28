Calhoun County commissioners approved a tax abatement with an agreed-upon value for the county during their Wednesday, Oct. 21, meeting.
The abatement with Formosa Plastics, Inc., covers new ground as it is a modification to an existing unit, so there is some value there, said Anne Marie Odefey, outside counsel for the county, during Wednesday’s meeting.
While some of the terms remain the same, the new agreement includes a taxable value for the existing unit that will be on the rolls for the entirety of the abatement and included in the final value at the end of its term.
BACKGROUND
The abatement came up as part of Reinvestment Zone No. 3, created for the replacement and repair of the VCM unit with an estimated cost of improvements or repairs of $120 million. The public hearing on the reinvestment zone was during a special called meeting on Sept. 18. The court approved the reinvestment zone but delayed action on the abatement.
At that time, Formosa Vice President for Business Development Jack Wu said the unit, built in the 1980s, was becoming harder to maintain and losing efficiency.
During the Sept. 18 meeting, Commissioner Gary Reese asked if the project would create more jobs, to which Wu replied that the project might create five more jobs while maintaining the current 25 jobs associated with the unit.
Odefey, with Roberts, Odefey, Witte & Wall, said at the Sept. 18 meeting that the abatement would be for 10 years with terms agreed upon for the 11th year when it would go back on the tax rolls. Also, Formosa would pay the county $1 million in four installments of $250,000 beginning October 2021 and ending in 2024.
The court passed on the abatement at its last meeting on Oct. 14.
AGREEMENT
Odefey said she met with Wu, Lyssy, and Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer along with Jesse Hubble and others from the Calhoun County Appraisal District to work out the details.
This is the first re-modification project where a unit is taken down and brought back up, said Odefey.
Negotiated was a base value of $47 million that will stay on the rolls and not change through the entirety of the abatement agreement, according to Odefey. In year 11 of the contract, it will be added to the value of the unit for a total of $119.5 million.
“This should address the concerns of going to zero as a base value,” she said, noting the county would know what its cash flow is from the project and that “certainty was worth a lot, in my opinion, when doing budgeting.”
Additionally, Formosa has committed to retaining the 25 full-time jobs and agreed to the creation of five new full-time jobs.
“The consensus is that this would is good for the county,” said Meyer.
Wu said the terms were “pretty tough,” but that he had to do it get the project started.
“This is a good project,” said Wu.