The county tax rate, as well as the fiscal year 2021 budget, was adopted during a special called meeting of the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court Friday, Sept. 18.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy made the motion to approve a total tax rate of .5872 per $100 valuation, which includes .5535 for the general fund and .0337 for debt service. Commissioner Gary Reese seconded the motion, and it was unanimously approved.
The calculated no-new-tax rate is .5483, and the voter approval rate is .6092, as Judge Richard Meyer noted during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
The county expects to raise more than $1,269,146 over last year, a 6.717 percent increase over last year’s property tax rate, according to the budget document. It can be found online at calhouncotx.org under Financial Transparency.
Also, during the Friday meeting, commissioners adopted a $25.280 million general fund budget for the fiscal year 2020.
During the court’s regular Wednesday meeting, the court approved a reinvestment zone request for Formosa Plastics Inc. but postponed a vote on a 10-year tax abatement for further negotiations.
During the public hearing on the issue to establish Reinvestment Zone No. 3 for the replacement and repair of a VCM unit, with an estimated cost of improvements or repairs of $120 million, John Villafranca with Roberts, Odefey, Witte & Wall, representing Anne Marie Odefey who acted for the county in the negotiations, stated that the abatement would be in effect for 10 years with terms agreed upon for the 11th year when it would go back on the tax rolls. In addition, Formosa would pay the county $1 million in four installments of $250,000 beginning in October 2021 and ending in 2024.
“Ten full years of abatement and all the county reaps is one million,” said County Treasurer Rhonda Kokena.
Lyssy said while he did not have an issue with the reinvestment zone, the “ten-year abatement is giving me heartburn on this.”
Formosa Vice President for Business Development Jack Wu said the unit built in the 1980s was becoming harder to maintain and is losing efficiency. “We want to upgrade and maintain them,” he said.
Reese asked if it would create more jobs to which Wu said it might create five more jobs while maintaining the current 25 jobs associated with it.
In response to a comment from Assistant Auditor Peggy Hall about the abatement not being in the best interest of the county, Wu replied, “We are a major taxpayer and have 1,000 to 1,500 living and working here. We do our part.”
“Others pay taxes too,” Hall said.
“We pay a 40 percent share of the whole tax, including school. We do our duty as a taxpayer,” said Wu. “Reason I asked for the abatement is everybody gets a break.”
“You are almost a 50 percent taxpayer,” said Lyssy.
“Typically, a company can do a better job at keeping alive and not shutting down. We didn’t have layoffs in the county, and we are trying to keep the company and family as strong as possible.”
“This would be the second 10 full year we’d be giving,” said Kokena. “You have one unit on a 10 full year abatement and wants us to give you another one, and all the county is reaping is a benefit of $1 million. That doesn’t level out,” she said.
Wu noted that market conditions are shifting, so there was no guarantee of making money.
“Jack, I know you are a businessman and looking to get the best deal, but I can’t support a 10-year abatement,” said Lyssy. “Facts show you have been a steady part of the community.”
In other business, the court:
-- Conducted a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021 budget
-- Approved Texas A&M Extension Agent Greg Baker to apply for a county feral hog grant
-- Approved a nominating letter the San Antonio Bay Partnership for the Texas Land Office CMP Grant Cycle #26
-- Approved plans for the construction of proposed drainage, paving, and appurtenances for Bay View RV Park pending development permits
-- Approved advertising for bids for Request for Qualifications for Professional Engineering, Architectural and Surveying Services for the Calhoun County Green Lake Project and appointed a committee to rate the requests
-- Accepted donations to the Calhoun County Library, declared a list of items as surplus/salvage, and a second list as waste
-- Accepted the August report from the District Clerk’s Office and June revised report as well as a revised second quarter QTR Investment Report and Statement of Balances report and the July report for the Treasurer’s Office
-- Approved six amendments to the 2020 budget
-- Approved payment of bills for the county and Memorial Medical Center