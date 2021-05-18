Calhoun County Commissioners held their regular weekly meeting Wednesday, May 12, at the county courthouse.
The commissioners discussed and approved two park projects.
Little Chocolate
Bayou Park
The commissioners had two agenda items regarding the Little Chocolate Bayou Park.
The commissioners approved the bid packages for the infrastructure and playground improvements for the park.
Scott Mason of G&W Engineers explained the difference between the two agenda items regarding the park.
Mason said they felt like separating the items into two separate packages in the interest of getting ”not only local” but out-of-state vendors as well.
The pre-bid meetings for both agenda items will be Wednesday, June 2, and bids will be due by 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
Green Lake Park
The commissioners approved the Calhoun County Park Board’s proposed steps for the development of Green Lake Park.
Alan Berger of the Calhoun County Parks Board discussed the revised master plan for the park with the commissioners.
Berger explained the revised plan retains the natural resources and wildlife from the original plan. Removed were RV campgrounds inconsistent with CIAP funding, and tent camping will be limited to special events.
Berger added the revised draft maintains other visitor access and amenities with some exceptions.
Those exceptions include consolidating the visitor center and educational center into one building and accommodating paddle craft or electric trolling motors only.
Lastly, Berger said the revised plan includes long-term repairs to the levee breach and a water control structure.
Berger will sit down with commissioner Gary Reese on a specific timeline for the project.
In other business, the commissioners approved the following items:
- Authorization of the county judge to sign all necessary documents and agreements for professional services and Urban Engineering for Boggy Bayou Nature phase one, GLO Contract number 21-060-013-C673.
- Authorization of Commissioner Reese to contract with Kathy Smartt with Smartt Grants for $750, to be paid with GOMESA funds, to prepare a grant application under the Texas GLO CEPRA grant program for the Swan Point shoreline resiliency restoration project.
- Accepting a check from the city of Seadrift for $1,027.04 and have the funds added to the precinct 4 R&B account.
- Declaring a list of equipment from road and bridge Precinct 3 as surplus/salvage.
- Declaring a list of equipment from Memorial Medical Center as surplus/salvage.
- Declaring a list of equipment from Memorial Medical Center as waste.