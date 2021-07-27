Taxable values are up in Calhoun County on both industrial and real properties.
Properties in Calhoun County exceed $3.5 billion in taxable value, with an additional $618 million under protest, Calhoun County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Jesse Hubbell informed county commissioners during the regular county court meeting held July 21.
“All in all, the county is up $50 million in taxable value,” he said.
This was contrary to expectations following the recent freeze, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.
“We expected values to go down due to the allowance allowed when the county was declared a disaster area then values would fall from property destroyed,” Hubbell said. “However, that has not necessarily been the case in Calhoun County. We’ve experienced growth in 2020 and 2021.”
Part of the rise is the increased price of lumber for new construction, which brought taxable values up.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy asked if it was industrial or homes that had increased.
Hubbell said industrial was up, but the home – real properties – were up around 4 percent.
APPRAISAL DISTRICT POSTCARD
Residents should be receiving a postcard mailing from the appraisal district as part of the state’s new taxation transparency efforts. The postcard has to be mailed by Aug. 7, but Hubbell said Calhoun County’s is nearly ready to be mailed out.
Hubbell said the postcard references the new website, https://calhoun.truthintaxation.com which is required by state law.
“The point of this postcard is the website,” said Hubbell. “It is required to be updated and to have information regarding meetings when rates are proposed, when rates are adopted, and contact information for all taxing entities in the county.”
Hubbell noted it was similar to what the counties put on their websites concerning transparency.
“Information on this site goes up immediately, no waiting 24 hours or such to inform the public of when you do your rate proposal and adoption,” he said. “You cannot even propose a tax rate until I have mailed this postcard.”
He asked commissioners to name a contact person to coordinate with his office.
This is the first year smaller population counties are required to send the postcards. Hubbell said larger counties sent theirs out last year, and the feedback was most of the cards went into the trash can because people thought it was junk mail.
Hubbell left Notice of Appraised Value on Calhoun County’s card because “that’s what people are used to seeing. I’m going to keep it on unless they insist I take it off and see if it can cut down on some of the phone calls, but I do anticipate a surge in calls due to the postcard.”
The cost to the district for the mailing is $2,500 for the website and $5,000 for the mailing.
Hubbell asked for adopted rates to be turned into the district by Sept. 17 to get the information into the system and bills on their way to property owners.
TRUTH IN TAXATION
The 86th Texas Legislature made changes to the terminology and calculations of tax rates.
The effective tax rate, which raised the same amount of money as the previous year, is now the no-new-revenue tax rate. The rollback rate which required voter approval is now called the voter-approval tax rate.
If the rate is below the voter-approval rate, no election is required. If it is above the voter-approval rate but below the de minimis rate, which is the sum of the no-new-revenue tax rate for maintenance and operations voters, can petition for an election.
Elections are required if the tax rate is above the voter-approval tax rate without the de minimis rate or above both the voter-approval and de minimis rates.
The state also set a revenue threshold for the voter-approval tax rate of 3.5 percent for cities and counties, 8 percent for special taxing units, and 2.5 percent for school districts.