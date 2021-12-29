By DD TURNER
The Land Road Drainage Improvement Project will have to be re-bid since only one bid was received.
Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Reese said there were five bidders at the pre-bid meeting, but only one was received during the court’s meeting Wednesday, Dec 22.
“GLO (Texas General Land Office) wants more than one bidder,” said Reese.
“What happens if that happens again?” asked Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
“If you get one bid twice, you can go with it,” said Commissioner David Hall.
The court approved sending the unopened bid back to the bidder and rebid the project.
In other business, the court:
- Approved changes to the Sick Leave Pool Policy and appointed the head of Human Resources as the administrator.
- Approved Hall to sign a lease/purchase financing agreement with Welch State Bank for a 2022 Freightliner M2-106 with an Etnyre 2,000-gallon Asphalt Distributor. Hall said he and Lyssy were sharing the purchase of the vehicle, and this would cover his half of the payment.
- Exercised the option to renew the contract with Janik Alligators LLC for the Green Lake Project Alligator Management and Nuisance Control. Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer said they had 25 tags and were splitting them between two ends of the lake. He noted that if an alligator is declared a nuisance, they can go in and take out five. “With the work the Parks Board is doing there, we definitely don’t want to see them,” said Meyer.
- Approved the final plat of Espiritu Santa Bay Resort.
- Approved a business service agreement with Infinium Broadband for the Calhoun County Extension Office. Extension Agent Karen Lyssy said they hope it will help with the phone issues they have been experiencing as well as increase reliability at the Bauer Exhibit Building.
- Approved the APPRISS (TX VINE) agreement for 2022. This is the victim notification system that alerts a victim of violence when the person is to be released.
- Declared equipment from Veterans Services as waste.
- Transferred a list of equipment from Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, to IT.
- Transferred a list of equipment from the Calhoun County District Clerk’s Office to the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center.
- Declared a list of equipment from the District Clerk’s office as surplus/salvage.
- Declared a list of equipment from the District Clerk’s Office as waste.
- Accepted the October report from the Calhoun County Treasurer’s Office and November reports from the Tax Assessor-Collector and Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.
- Approved payment of bills and payroll for Memorial Medical Center, the county, and Indigent Care.