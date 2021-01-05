Nine elected officials were sworn into office at the Calhoun County Courthouse on January 1.
Newly-elected Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Joel Behrens, was sworn in along with re-elected Commissioner, Precinct 1, David Hall.
Kerri Boyd took the oath of office as the Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector.
Tyrone Harris (Precinct 1), Adam Vickery (Precinct 3), and Louis Warren (Precinct 4) are three newly-elected constables sworn in, along with two re-elected constables, Billy Billings (Precinct 2) and David Thomas (Precinct 5).
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery was re-elected to the office and sworn in on Friday. Following Vickery was the swearing-in of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office employees.
During their final meeting of 2020, the Calhoun County commissioners:
• Entered into the public record the Tax Assessor-Collector’s continuing education transcript
• Entered into the public record the 24th Judicial District Community Supervision and Corrections Department’s financial state for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2020
• Transferred a 2009 Ford F150 to the Calhoun County Maintenance Department
• Declared items from Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, as surplus/salvage
• Declared items from Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, as surplus/salvage
• Declared items from Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, as surplus/salvage
• Accepted November reports from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office and March 2020, April 2020 revised and November 2020 reports from the Tax Assessor-Collector’s office
• Approved six amendments to the 2020 budget
• Approved payment of bills and payroll for Memorial Medical Center and the county