A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy stood on King Fisher Beach.
Another deputy took his position at Schicke Point while a third deputy stood by on the Refugio County side of the Guadalupe River.
A call came through on their handheld radios, crystal clear, and the deputies were able to respond to each other and dispatch in clear, understandable tones.
“You know how when you are talking to somebody on the phone, and you can tell when they are smiling. That’s what it sounded like on their radios; that the officers were smiling,” said Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 1, David Hall, who spearheaded the upgrade to the radio towers for the county.
The need to improve the tower system was driven home during Hurricane Harvey when officials realized how fragile it was.
“We almost lost it totally,” said Hall.
But the need for a better tower system goes back a long way, he said.
“The radio system has always been hard for deputies and paramedics,” he said.
“This is something we have needed for quite a while for the safety and security of our officers and the public as well,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery.
First responders could not use their handhelds in certain areas and would have to go back to their cars to make contact because that radio had the strongest signal, he explained.
For example, if someone had been out mowing, had chest pain and was able to call 911 before collapsing, the responding paramedic would have to stop treatment to go call other responders as to location and needs, putting the person’s life in danger, he explained.
The same would go for law enforcement officers, who often find themselves in tricky situations. To call for backup, they would have to go to their car, unlock it and use the radio, said Hall.
“The radio system is the lifeline for our officers,” Vickery said. “There were so many dead spots in our system that my officers could be out with anybody, lose communication and not be able to reach anybody for assistance – they could be reaching out for help, and no one would know it.”
He approached former County Judge Michael Pfeifer about bringing the radio board back together, which was approved. The board, consisting of Hall, Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins, Calhoun County IT Director Ron Reger and Vickery, started meeting to determine the best course of action.
“A lot of the equipment was obsolete. There were no parts as it was at end of life,” said Hall. “If it failed, there was no fixing it. It would have to be replaced.”
So, the group went window shopping and found that Motorola offered the best solution.
Hall had used the Motorola handhelds during his 25 years in law enforcement and found they were durable, reliable, long-lived, and passed the test of time and workload.
In addition, the group did studies as to what equipment would be the best for expanding the system.
Vickery said the system is set up where, instead of rebuilding a new one, it builds on what is there like building blocks, so if something becomes obsolete, it is not completely out of service.
“We’re adding stuff like building blocks so that we’re renewing instead of revamping and redoing,” said Vickery. “It’s a win-win for the county.”
During the time of the studies, former President Donald Trump funneled money for these types of projects through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department that was handled through the Texas General Land Office.
The county was able to secure a grant that funds the radio system, the Magnolia Beach fire station, the Alamo Beach drainage project, and some of the work at Little Chocolate Bayou.
“Some of that grant we were able to use for the radio system because it was urgent and peoples’ lives depended upon it,” said Hall.
With Memorandums of Understanding in place for use of space in towers owned by Bill Cordell, Dow Chemical, and Crown Castle, who all offered the space for free to the county because they support law enforcement, the towers were turned on at 3 p.m. on Aug. 2.
“It gave me chill bumps to see how the fully operational new system worked,” said Hall. “When the all-clear was given, you could hear the cheers of the officers, dispatch, and paramedics. This is amazing; a once-in-a-career opportunity.”
Everything happens for a reason, said Hall, such as the American Rescue Plan guidelines specifying the money could be used for COVID-related communication needs.
“All this did not come directly out of county coffers and local taxes. Our tax rate did benefit and the taxpayers for sure,” said Hall.
A two-year maintenance contract with Motorola was purchased as well. The plan will be paid for by the next disbursement of funds from the American Rescue Act, which means it will be four years before it affects the taxpayer.
The plan will help the county to maintain what it has and replace and update equipment as needed.
The backup for the system, should it go down, is the tower on the courthouse.
“This will decrease medical response time and officer response time and increase the safety of the officers when they are out in the county and backup is a long way away. Every minute is golden when you are trying to save a life,” said Hall.
For Vickery, the tower provides safety for his officers as well as the public.
“My primary concern is the safety and security of my officers because if they are not able to stay safe, they are not able to help anyone else,” he said.
When the deputies are in a dead spot, they would not be able to call for help if they were in a deadly situation and, on the flip side, would not be able to respond when a citizen called in for help.
“It’s all about public safety,” said Vickery.