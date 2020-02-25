Calhoun County commissioners are seeking to redress a breach of contract by Novus International Inc.
The court approved hiring Walker Keeling LLP to represent the county in a matter concerning the tax abatement approved and accepted by Novus.
“They are in breach of their agreement on the tax abatement,” said Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer following the meeting. “They are past due on a date.”
The agreement with Walker Keeling includes, but is not limited to, sending a demand letter for compliance with the tax abatement agreement.
Also, during the meeting, the court vacated subdivisions and lots as well as approving several plats.
The court approved vacating all of the Tidelands Subdivision in Port O’Connor following a public hearing.
They also vacated Lots 1 and 2 in Block D of the Port O’Connor Townsite following a public hearing and vacated all of Lot 8 and 25 feet of Lot 7 of the Turpen Addition, Magnolia Beach, following a public hearing.
The court approved a preliminary plat of the Lueckemeyer Subdivision in Port O’Connor, which is a revised plat of Lots 1 and 2 in Block D. They also approved a preliminary plat for the Rosangely Subdivision in Magnolia Beach, which is a revised plat of Lot 8 and the adjoining 25 feet of Lot 7 of Block 2 of the Turpen Addition.
In other business, the court:
-- Accepted the 2019 Racial Profiling report that was submitted to the state to be in compliance with the Texas Commission On Law Enforcement requirements. “This is something you have to do every year,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, who noted this is a licensing agency for law enforcement officers.
-- Approved a revised interlocal agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the Failure to Appear Program. Under the program, anyone who had a failure to appear warrant or fine or such would not be able to renew a driver’s license.
-- Hired Allison, Bass & Magee LLP to review existing political boundaries and present potential redistricting plans upon the completion of the 2020 Census.
-- Accepted donations to the Calhoun County Library, declared items surplus, salvage or waste, and authorized the librarian to dispose of the items.
-- Placed funds from scrap metal recycling totaling $203.50 in the 2020 Precinct 1 budget account for Road and Bridge Supplies.
-- Accepted January reports from the District Clerk’s Office and Justices of the Peace, Precincts 1, 2, 3, and 5.
-- Approved six budget amendments in the 2019 budget and two for the 2020 budget.
-- Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and Memorial Medical Center.