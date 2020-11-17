Calhoun County commissioners took up several matters during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The purchase of a new John Deere 5090E Utility Tractor for $47,109.06 from Shoppa’s Farm Supply Inc. was approved for Precinct 3.
Parts for an old tractor, deemed surplus/salvage by the court and to be used as a down payment, are hard to get, and the engine is gone, said Commissioner Clyde Syma.
In other business, the court:
-- Accepted $1,000 payment from the Texas General Land Office for Bilge Reclamation facilities in Seadrift
-- Approved a preliminary plat of Caracol re-subdivision No. 8, a replat of three lots into two lots
-- Accepted the donation of 296 hardback books, 95 paperbacks, 17 DVDs, 14 magazines, and 42 VHS tapes for the Calhoun County Public Library
-- Declared items as surplus/salvage for the Calhoun County Adult Probation Department and the library
-- Declared items as waste for the adult probation department, library, and the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center
-- Accepted October reports from the Calhoun County District Clerk’s Office, Floodplain Administration, Justices of the Peace, Precincts 1, 2, 4 and 5
- Approved seven amendments to the 2020 budget
-- Approved payment of bills for Memorial Medical Center and the county