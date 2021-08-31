Calhoun County commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the proposed tax rate and budget during their Sept. 8 regular meeting beginning at 10 a.m.
The court set a date for the hearings during its Aug. 25 meeting.
A tax rate of .6101 cents per $100 valuation was proposed for fiscal year 2022 during the meeting. It is a percentage increase of 3.89 per $100 of valuation over the 2020 rate of .5872. The no-new-revenue rate was .5851 per $100 valuation, while the voter-approval rate was .6362 cents per $100 valuation.
The county is proposing a General Fund budget of $27,159,368 for fiscal year 2022. Expenses are budgeted at $28,188,803, resulting in a $1,029,435 deficit.
Revenue for the general fund comes from an estimated $20,974,000 in property taxes; 3,500,000 in sales taxes; $45,000 from other taxes; $11,510 from licenses and fees; $167,502 from intergovernmental transfers; $1,510,534 in fees; $168,600 from fees and forfeitures; $300,000 in interest; and $482,222 from other revenue.
Expenditures for fiscal year 2022 include $13,177,655 for salaries; $4,967,212 for benefits; $1,983,206 for supplies; $5,707,567 for services; and $2,353,163 for capital outlay.
The total budget revenue, which includes Special Revenue Funds, Debt Service Funds, Capital Projects, Memorial Medical Center as well as the General Fund, is budgeted at $138,302,914 with total expenditures budgeted at $135,715,069.
To view the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, go to the county’s website, www.calhouncotx.org, and look for Financial Transparency under County Information.
Also, during the meeting, commissioners rejected bids for the Little Chocolate Bayou improvement project due to being over budget during its Aug. 18 meeting.
Commissioner David Hall said the project, including the playground project, had all been set pre-COVID-19 and the recent price increases.
The county received four bids, three of which were valid, but all were over budget, said Scott Mason with G&W Engineering.
He said they were looking at ways to reduce the cost while keeping the necessities, such as rehabbing the piers rather than the planned complete rebuild, changing the material for the walking trail, and such.
In other business, the court:
- Amended the 2021 Salary Order.
- Accepted the unmodified independent audit report from Armstrong, Vaughan and Associates, P.C., Certified Public Accountants.
- Approved the fiscal year 2022 Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service grant contract.
- Authorized a refund to FEMA of $342.44 from Hurricane Harvey FEMA grant.
- Added the right to donate to the local Veteran’s Office as an option on the Juror Payment Receipt.
- Approved the renewal for the 2022 post-65 Group Retiree Healthcare Program administered by Texas Association HEBP.
- Approved a $34.90 donation of sidewalk chalk from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office to the Calhoun County Library.
- Approved a contract agreement with Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust for Green Lake Park Development Preliminary Planning Phase.
- Agreed to participate in a grant application with the West Side Calhoun County Navigation District for a Texas Department of Transportation Maritime Division Rider 37 grant for road upgrades to Dierlam and Harbor roads in Seadrift.
- Authorized Commissioner Joel Behrens to settle with TAC to procure a pickup damaged in a July 14 accident that was deemed a total loss.
- Declared all items not sold in the online auction as waste.
- Declared Precinct 4 equipment as salvage to be used as a trade-in for new equipment.
- Accepted July reports from the Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, and Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector.
- Approved 10 amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of indigent care, MMC and county bills, and payroll.