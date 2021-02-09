Residents advised to get vaccines where available
COVID-19 is not making life easy for anyone; wearing a mask, lockdowns, working from home while the kids go to school from home, and waiting for the promised vaccine.
While the vaccine has finally materialized, its rollout has not been smooth as millions of Americans eagerly await the prick of a needle offering relief from a disease that dominated 2020 and continues into 2021.
Calhoun County has received 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-shot vaccine, according to Erin Clevenger, the chief nursing officer for Memorial Medical Center.
The county has not received any further doses since Jan. 4, stated Clevenger.
“Memorial Medical Center has no control over when we will receive the vaccine. We order it every week as instructed by DSHS but have still not received any additional shipments,” stated Clevenger. “We received 300 doses on Dec. 23 and were instructed to administer those as quickly as possible to the Phase 1A population.”
Clevenger noted that on Dec. 29, Dr. John Hellerstadt, Department of State Health Services Commissioner, released a statement that providers should begin using the available vaccine for 1A and 1B populations and should not keep any vaccine in reserve.
“At that time, we had a very small supply (less than 100 doses) of vaccine left and administered it to phase 1B eligible patients on a first come first serve basis. With the urgency announced by the state, we gave them as fast as possible to residents who met the 1B qualifications. Our supply was depleted by Jan. 4. At this point, we began taking names for a waiting list and set up a waiting list hotline and online form. Unfortunately, we have not received any vaccine since we started that process.”
Port Lavaca Clinic received 100 doses on Jan. 12, which they were able to turn into 103 vaccinations, according to Jennifer O’Riley, practice manager for the clinic.
“Sometimes you can get more out of them,” she said. However, some of the clinic’s staff had to go to H-E-B for the vaccination.
“The fact is that Calhoun County facilities, being Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Medical Clinic, Port Lavaca Clinic, and a local retail pharmacy have received 1,200 doses, but 600 were for the first dose, and 600 were for the second dose,” stated Clevenger in an email interview. “A majority of those doses were earmarked for healthcare workers, employees of healthcare facilities, and nursing home residents. This did not leave many vaccines left to cover residents in the 1B category. The supply does not cover the demand in this county, but that is the story for many people all over Texas.”
Currently, Calhoun County, along with the nation, is still in Phase 1A and 1B populations, which are 65 and older and 18 and older with a pre-existing condition.
“We are still in Phase 1A and 1B. We have additional healthcare workers who still need to be vaccinated and thousands of people in the 1B population. From what I have learned in our briefings, the state intends to have the vaccine available to anyone who wants it by the end of spring,” stated Clevenger.
WAITING LISTS
As the vaccine trickles in, waiting lists have been and still are being created, Clevenger advises people to get on any waiting list they can, and “if they are able to receive the vaccine elsewhere, it is a good idea to get it.”
Victoria is a hub vaccination site. These sites were created around the state in January by DHSH with the goal of providing the vaccine to more people as well as providing a simpler way to sign up for an appointment, according to the DSHS website, https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine-hubs.aspx.
Both Clevenger and O’Riley believe Victoria’s status as a hub site impacts the amount of vaccine received in Calhoun County.
“From the calls I have listened to, the state’s intention is to not have a person need to drive more than 60 miles to receive the vaccine. With a hub being in Victoria, I am afraid that they view this is as being accessible to our residents,” stated Clevenger. ”I have made several phone calls to the state to point out that many of our residents cannot travel to Victoria to get vaccinated, or they cannot get through to their vaccine scheduling line before all of the appointments are taken.”
In addition, Clevenger said MMC has applied for hub status, but “we have not been designated as one yet, and we’re unsure when or if we will ever be.”
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer said the county has been talking to the state representative and senator as well as DSHS about getting more vaccine to the county.
“The state distributes it, and the state wants it to go to hubs,” said Meyer. “We’re doing all we can to get the vaccine here, but the state wants people to drive to a hub. The judge in San Patricio County is in the same position – Corpus Christi is a hub, and they are close to Corpus Christi.”
Another issue is that sites that get the vaccine can not turn anyone away, even if they don’t live in that area.
“So if we get the vaccine and people get here there before local residents, they can’t be turned down,” said Meyer.
Changes in how and where the vaccine is distributed has led to confusion, said Meyer, adding the state tells the federal officials where to send it and how much.
O’Riley said she believes that it is based on population due to the number of questions about how many people they serve.
“I think it is allocated on the number of people you serve but also on the type of freezer you have,” said O’Riley. “It’s hard to answer about capacity when you don’t know if you are getting single dose or multi-dose vials. We have purchased a new freezer for the COVID vaccine and have updated the state about our capability.”
Port Lavaca Clinic has a waiting list as well. O’Riley said she is working to create an online list that is HIPPA compliant to allow residents to sign up and see if they are on the list. “Hopefully, soon it will be up,” she said.
Clevenger advises residents to go anywhere they can.
“If they can get through to the Victoria site, by all means, please take advantage of that. Other people are having success in other locations. I hate that people are having to travel to receive the vaccine, but at this point, it is beyond the hospitals’ control.”
And Calhoun County isn’t the only county facing a lack of vaccine, although it seems to be everywhere but here.
“Everybody that can pick up a phone and call can help,” said Meyer. “We talk to everyone every day, and we are trying as hard as we can.”
“I know it seems that way, but there are lots of counties in our same situation. Also, the maps listed on the DSHS website can be misleading. It may show that a certain area has the vaccine, but a lot of those were shipped to pharmacies that were tasked with vaccinating that county’s nursing home residents and staff. We are getting calls from places as far as Dallas from people searching for the vaccine,” stated Clevenger.
Clevenger also noted that waiting lists will be shared between the hospital and Memorial Medical Center if either gets doses of the vaccine.
DATA REPORTING
The state has changed how it is reporting deaths from COVID-19, combining deaths and COVID-related deaths, which is why Calhoun County’s death rate jumped from eight to 18.
On Feb. 1, DSHS sent out this notice: “We have merged the two case statuses, “Deceased-COVID Related” and “Deceased.” From this point forward, all deceased persons will simply have the case status “Deceased.” Also, beginning today, the COVID-19 deaths reported to the state via vital statistics data are included on our DSHS County reports.”
Ladonna Thigpen, the Emergency Management Coordinator, said reporting has been different for the various regions, and this was a means to consolidate the reporting procedures.
“It’s a learning process,” she said.
DSHS expanded the explanation with the following release, which can also be found on the emergency management’s Facebook page: “Update to Public Health Region 8 COVID-19 Case Reporting Procedure: Increases in counts of COVID-19 related deaths on this report are due to an update in Region 8 case processing procedures. As of Jan. 30, Region 8 will begin reporting COVID-19 related deaths using death certificate data where COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death. This update will bring the case counts reported by Region 8 into closer alignment with the counts that have been posted on the DSHS dashboard.”