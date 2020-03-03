One Calhoun Navigation District commissioner believes the port has its defenses lined up to handle the coronavirus if its record is anything to go by.
“We have several lines of defenses, and I know they are going to work,” said Commissioner Luis De La Garza.
He based his belief on how the port handled the ebola virus outbreak in the 1990s.
“This is nothing different than the ebola virus that challenged our port years ago,” he said, noting Alcoa’s bauxite was being imported from Africa, the epicenter of the ebola virus. “We stepped up back then to protect our community. We’ve got a proven track record of protecting the community and will do the same this time.”
Port Director Charles Hausmann said the port follows the approach laid down by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service.
“We have nothing to do with who gets on or off the ships – that’s Customs or Border Patrol,” he said. “But, not a lot of seafarers get off because most of the ships are here for a short time, so they don’t get off.”
The Coast Guard out of Corpus Christi recently issued a Marine Safety Information Bulletin. Its Inspections and Compliance Directorate released the bulletin that details how crew aboard vessels are to be handled during the crisis.
According to the document, someone is considered symptomatic if they exhibit the following:
1. Fever and symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and in the last 30 days before symptom onset, a history of travel from China or close contact with a person who is under investigation for 2019-nCOV while that person was ill. Please note that fever may not be present in some patients, such as those who are very young, elderly, immunosuppressed, or taking certain medications; or
2. Fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and in the last 30 days before symptom onset, close contact with an ill laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV patient.
In addition, screening also includes checking for:
1. Any person on board the vessel that has been to or in China in the last 30 days
2. Any person on board the vessel exhibiting any required reportable illness, including symptoms of the 2019-nCoV or reported visiting China within their last five ports of call.
De La Garza said the port’s captains are the first line of defense. The captains ask about the health of the crew and report anything to the Coast Guard.
“The port captain will not allow them to come in but will keep them outside the jetties until Customs shows up,” said De La Garza.
The second line of defense is Customs which will examine each crewmember before allowing him or her to move on.
“I have every confidence in our defenses,” said De La Garza.