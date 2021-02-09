Calhoun County ISD drew one contested race, and so far, no one has filed to run in Point Comfort’s election as the deadline to file for five municipal elections is rapidly approaching.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
CALHOUN COUNTY ISD
Two seats on the Calhoun County Independent School District board of trustees are up this year – District 5 and the vacant seat in District 6.
Terri McGuire joins Cynthia Alford in the race for the District 5 seat, which is held by incumbent Karen Caraway.
Bill Shrader is the single candidate for the District 6 seat, left open due to the resignation of Lina Moore, who moved out of town.
Candidate packets can be found online at www.calcoisd.org, but Superintendent Larry Nichols said they would prefer candidates to pick up the packets at the Administration Building, 525 N. Commerce St., which is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
CALHOUN NAVIGATION DISTRICT BOARD
District 1 incumbent Tony Holladay has filed for re-election as has District 5 incumbent Johnny Perez.
District 6, held by Tony Wehmeyer, also is up, but as yet, no one has filed to run.
An initial application form will be available online at www.calhounport.com, but the full packet can be picked up at the port office, 2313 FM 1593 S. in Point Comfort, and returned there as well.
CITY OF POINT COMFORT
With the deadline looming, no one has signed up to run for three positions on the Point Comfort City Council currently held by Linda Brush, Steve Lambden, and Wes McKelvy.
Election packets can be picked up at Point Comfort City Hall, which is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday –Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
CITY OF PORT LAVACA
District 2 incumbent Tim Dent has filed for re-election as has District 6 incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Ken Barr.
Candidate packets are available at Port Lavaca City Hall and online at portlavaca.org. When completed, the forms need to be returned to city hall, 202 N. Virginia, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
CITY OF SEADRIFT
The three incumbents on the Seadrift City Council, Kenneth Reese, June Cantrell, and Geoffrey Hunt, have all filed for re-election
Election packets can be picked up at Seadrift City Hall, and it is also available online at seadrifttx.org.