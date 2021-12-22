SEADRIFT – Owning his own business had long been a goal of Brennen Larson.
The 21-year-old opened Sea Tow with his father, Jeff Larson, in October Seadrift.
“I went to college to become an electrical engineer and stuff like that, but all throughout high school, I knew I wanted to own a business and didn’t need college for that,” he said.
When he left college, he had begun forming his own limited liability company to do aquatic spraying. He had worked for a company doing the same thing for two years when he approached his parents about opening his own company.
“I said we have an airboat, and all we need is a tank and pump and license to get the deal,” he said. “I said, we need to start this business. I started the aquatic spraying company and did that for three or four years. I always wanted to run my own thing and work hard to get where I want to be.”
It all came together when he left school. He said his dad had been looking into Sea Tow for about 10 years.
“My dad was trying to get partners together to do Sea Tow. and it all came together when I dropped out and was like I got to do a business,” he said. “We sat down and talked about it. I decided to get rid of the LLC and get into the Sea Tow franchise with him.”
BACKGROUND
Larson grew up in Houston, where he was born, before moving to Seadrift when he was 15. He recently turned 21 on Nov. 16.
“We had the lot and place here. It was a vacation place for us, and I’ve been coming down here since I could remember.”
When his dad retired from the Houston Police Department, he moved to Seadrift and began guiding at that time.
“I moved down here when I was 15 and began deck handing with him, and on the day I turned 18, I enrolled in the Sea Academy to get my captain’s license,” said Larson.
On the highway to their place is an Adopt-A-Highway sign noting it had been adopted by the Larsons. Giving back to the community is a big thing for the family, he said.
“Giving back is a huge thing for us. If it wasn’t for the community helping us get off the ground, we would not be anything,” he said. “It is very important for us to give back. We donate to multiple charities around here.”
Larson said he’s been cleaning the highway since he was about eight years old.
“We’ve always had the Adopt-A-Highway deal. We always tried to give back to the community because if you take care of them, they will take care of you.”
And working with dad has been a pleasant experience.
“My dad is treating this as my college. He’s sitting back, letting me run everything, learn how to do everything, and comes in when I need him to,” he said. “He wants me to figure it out, to try and get it taken care of first, and then if I can’t get it done using all the tools in my inventory, that’s when I call him and say, hey come help me out.”
“It’s really nice like that. I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur, wanted to run a company since I was in high school, and he’s giving me the opportunity to see what I’m made of in doing it.”
SEA TOW
Sea Tow helps boaters stranded due to a variety of reasons. The company offers tows, ungroundings, fuel, and parts delivery, battery jumps, and more.
“We offer 24-hour expert service,” Larson said. “If we can get your boat running without having to tow, we’re going to try to troubleshoot it over the phone.”
It is a membership-based company, and for $179 a year, members receive battery jumps, fuel, and parts delivery as well as unlimited towings, ungroundings, and other services. The company has a big Twin V, the 23-foot Dargel, as well as two airboats to get the work accomplished.
The captains’ knowledge of the area allows them to get their assets to where the fishermen or hunters are. Larson cited as an example a recent towing in the back lakes that most people believe required an airboat.
“But, because of my knowledge of how to run the sloughs and the tides, I was able to get my small boat back there and not need the airboat,” he said.
Another benefit is knowing the area. “Everybody has their own names for certain lakes and certain spots. Just down the way here, there are four different names for two lakes, so that’s another thing that benefits them is our knowledge.”
The Sea Tow Midcoast’s range is from Ayers Bayou to west Matagorda bay, with service to members in east Matagorda Bay.
Larson had to undergo Sea Tow’s training at Sea Tow Corpus Christi. “I had to go on calls, so it took me four or five months to learn how to man the boats by myself; get to the point where I could take the call, input the job, go out there and complete the job,” he said.
Larson compares Sea Tow to AAA or other roadside assistance.
“The No. 1 thing we like to say is get a membership with us, and it provides peace of mind on the water. You know anytime you go down or need a tow, call us, and we’ll come get you,” he said. “Things are going to happen. Your boat is going to break down, might run out of fuel, the battery might die. A towing company on the water to get to your boats is necessary.”
The company can be found online at www.seatow.com/middlecoasttexas or on Facebook.