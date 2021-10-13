Early voting in the state’s Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election starts Monday, Oct. 18, and runs through Oct. 29.
On the ballot are eight amendments to the state constitution.
Early voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the two weeks in the lobby of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 211 S. Ann St. in Port Lavaca.
Curbside voting is available for residents by calling 361-553-4440 to have a ballot brought to you.
Residents have up to 11 days before the Nov. 2 election to apply for a ballot by mail. The application can be downloaded from the Calhoun County Elections Administration’s website, www.calhouncoelections.org.
Identification will be needed, and the following are acceptable forms:
- Texas Driver’s License.
- Texas Election Identification.
- Texas Personal Identification Card.
- Texas Handgun License.
- U.S. Military Identification Card.
- U.S. Citizen Certificate.
- U.S. Passport.
Health protocols are still in place for COVID-19. Voters are asked to practice social distancing and keep six feet apart. A mask is strongly recommended but not required. If wearing a mask, you may be asked to lower it to verify your identity. Also, face covers are subject to the prohibition on electioneering for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.
Voters are asked if they are showing signs of COVID to use the curbside voting offered by the Elections Administration.
ON THE BALLOT
Proposition No. 1: Would expend a professional sports team charitable foundation’s ability to use raffles to raise funds. The amendment is specific to organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and would allow those organizations to have charitable raffles at rodeo events.
Proposition No. 2: Amends the constitution to give counties the right that incorporated cities or towns have to issue bonds or notes to finance development or redevelopment of unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas and to pledge property tax revenue imposed on that property to repay the bonds. If bonds are used for transportation improvements, no more than 65 percent of tax increases can be used to pay the bonds. Also, the bonds can not be used to buy rights of way for toll roads.
Proposition No. 3: This amendment would bar the state or any political subdivision from enacting, adopting, or issuing a statute, order, proclamation, decision, or rule that would prohibit or limit religious services.
Proposition No. 4: This proposition would change eligibility requirements for judges for supreme court, court of criminal appeals, court of appeals, and district judge to say a person is eligible if, among other qualifications, the person is licensed to practice law in Texas, a resident at the time of election, is a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas for 10 years or a combination of at least 10 years as a lawyer or judge of a state or county court and has not had their license to practice revoked, suspended or subject to a probated suspension. The requirements for a district judge are the same, except the length of time is eight years.
Proposition No. 5: This amendment would allow the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints or reports, conduct investigations, and take other authorized action concerning a candidate for a state judicial office. Currently, the SCJC can only take such actions on a person holding office.
Proposition No. 6: This proposition would give nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities for intellectually disabled people, residences providing home and community-based services, or state-supported living centers the right to designate an essential caregiver that the facility may not prohibit in-person visitation as well as guidelines for the facilities to follow.
Proposition No. 7: This proposition would allow a person 55 or older at the time of the death of the spouse who was receiving a limitation on school district residence homestead taxes to continue to receive the limitation as long as the homestead remains the surviving spouse’s residence.
Proposition No. 8: Would allow the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation all or part of the market value of a residence of the surviving spouse of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces who was killed or fatally injured in the line of duty. Currently, the constitution provides the exemption, but it does not include members of the military who die during their service due to injuries that are not combat-related.
ELECTION DAY
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, and votes can be cast at the following locations:
- Precinct 1: Calhoun County Library, 200 W. Mahan St.
- Precinct 2, 3, 4: The Heritage Center, 2104 W. Austin St.
- Precinct 5, 6: Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 873 Margie Tewmey Road.
- Precinct 7, 13: Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School, 1420 Jackson Drive.
- Precinct 8, 9, 10: Calhoun County Annex, 201 W. Austin St.
- Precinct 11: Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia St.
- Precinct 12: Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department, 34 Royal Road.
- Precinct 14, 15: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.
- Precinct Pct. 16, 17: Bauer Community Center, 2300 N. State Hwy. 35.
- Precinct 18: Rick Brush Building, 110 Jones St.
- Precinct 19: Olivia Fire Station, 61 County Road 318.
- Precinct 20, 21, 22, 23: Calhoun County EMS, 705 Henry Barber Way.
- Precinct 24: Seadrift City Hall, 501 S. Main St.
- Precinct 25: Port O’Connor Library, 506 W. Main St.