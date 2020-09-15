Are you ready for some deadlines as the Nov. 3 General Election draws closer?
Coming up first is the deadline to register to vote, which is Oct. 5.
Residents can register to vote in person at the Calhoun County Elections Administration or online at www.calhouncoelections.org/general-info.html. You can make sure you are registered to vote on the website as well. The second deadline is Oct. 23 to request a mail-in ballot, and “the sooner the better,” said Elections Administrator Mary Orta.
“It would be good to do it as soon as possible,” said Orta. “You can apply anytime once you decide the way you want to vote.”
Keep in mind that early voting starts a week earlier this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic to give people extra time to vote.
The first week will be drive-thru voting at the Bauer Community Center. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
As she told the Calhoun County commissioners during their Sept. 2 meeting, Orta believes the Bauer to be more centrally located for residents, and she hoped to catch many voters on their way to work.
Early voting will return to the Calhoun County Courthouse for the final two weeks. The hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The next deadline is Election Day, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.