Municipal election races are set and after May 1 there will be at least one face on two councils.
Point Comfort Councilwoman Linda Brush has decided not to run this year.
And on the Calhoun Port Authority, longtime board member Tony Wehmeyer, representing District 6, also decided not to run again. However, District 1 has drawn two challengers to incumbent board member.
PORT AUTHORITY
The authority has two districts open for election this cycle – District 5 and District 6.
District 5 incumbent Tony Holladay has drawn challenges from Marvin “Marty” Strakos Jr. as well as Casey Adam Sharp.
District 6 drew one candidate to replace Wehmeyer on the board. Daniel Allen Krueger as filed for the position.
District 5 incumbent Johnny “JJ” Perez has filed for re-election and did not draw a challenger.
POINT COMFORT
The council has three seats up this election cycle.
Steve Lambden and Wes McKelvy, both incumbents, filed to run again. Kelli Hilscher Hynes, who has served on the council previously, filed to run again.
City Administrator Robby Silva said the council will consider calling the election at its March 1 meeting.
SEADRIFT CITY COUNCIL
Three seats are up on the council and five people have filed to run.
Incumbents Kenneth Reese, June Cantrell and Geoffrey Hunt have filed for re-election. Tracey Johnson and Kristine Metcalfe have filed to run. The top three vote getters will be elected.
CALHOUN COUNTY ISD
The school district has two seats on its board of trustees up for election this cycle.
Terri McGuire and Cynthia Alford have filed to run for District 5. Incumbent Karen Caraway did not file for re-election.
District 6 has vacant since Lina Moore resigned to move out of town. Bill Shrader is the single candidate for the seat.
CITY OF PORT LAVACA
The incumbents are the only ones who filed for the two seats up for election to the council.
District 2’s Tim Dent filed for re-election, as has District 6 incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Ken Barr. Both are running unopposed.