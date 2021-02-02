City of Port Lavaca employees will see an increase in their salaries following the result of a salary survey presented to the city council during a Jan. 25 special meeting.
Port Lavaca City Manager Richard Morton, who surveyed at the council’s request, said he would recommend adjustments that would affect 63 out of the 93 employees with a 3 percent raise for those not directly affected.
“These increases would not require a budget amendment or budget increase and are within the budgeted dollars already set aside,” said Morton. “This will help to make city employment more interesting to future employees and more valuable to current employees.”
Councilman Jerry Smith noted this was an issue that has gone back a while, and “we are glad to do this and become competitive and not, as Jim (Ward) said, be a training ground where we train them and they go somewhere else.”
Councilman Jim Ward said the city was paying thousands of dollars for training, certification, and for the police academy, so “if we are able to do this, it will be terrific.”
Ward wanted to know the impact if a $15 an hour minimum wage was approved, and Morton said that laborer pay was $14.97, so “it won’t impact us much.”
Morton broke down the funding for the raises:
- General fund: $416,416 is available, and the full-year cost of implementing the increases is $385,566, which includes the costs of the compression fix and 3 percent raise.
- Public Utility Fund: 169,077 are available, and the full-year cost of implementation is $56,844, including the cost of the compression fix and 3 percent raise.
- Port Fund: $7,037 is available, and the full-year cost of implementation is $2,278, including the 3 percent raise.
In addition, the council added a $2,000 raise for the municipal judge. The proposal was approved unanimously.
During a workshop following the meeting, the council discussed the Port Lavaca Events Committee’s considerations for upcoming events.
Committee representative Tania French told the council they had been able to have several events, such as the drive-in movies and summer concert series, without an uptick in COVID cases, but Iguana Fest did not lend itself to that for various reasons.
Ward noted that after lockdowns and with the vaccine coming, it would be good to provide some entertainment set in Port Lavaca.
Councilman Tim Dent said if Iguana Fest can’t be done as a street dance, then maybe it should be moved to the park.
French noted other events that will be coming up include Alamo Heights Baptist Church Praise in the Park, Main Street Theatre’s Play in the Park, a kickball tournament, a taco contest as well as a fishing tournament. She said these all could be socially distanced and done safely without an uptick in cases.
Also during the special meeting the council:
- Conducted a public hearing on the city’s Community Development Block Grant application
- Awarded Urban Engineering the contract for professional engineering services for the CDBG grant
- Awarded Russell Marine LLC the contract for the Lighthouse Beach Fishing Pier construction to include an additional $31,000 to build the shade structures
- Agreed to pay half the match for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant, being applied for by Calhoun County, for the purchase of a new fire truck to replace the truck owned by the county and used by the city