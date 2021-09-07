Ten minutes.
That’s the time it takes a paramedic to get to a chest pain call, put 10 stickers on the patient in the correct spots and into the ambulance, and be on the way to the hospital.
Lori McDowell, LP, assistant director of the Calhoun County EMS, explained this to the Calhoun County commissioners Wednesday after reporting the EMS had received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
“This is a nationwide initiative, not just Texas,” said McDowell, who heads up the program and does the reporting and data capture. “It’s essential that we track the calls and then submit an application. If we meet their standards and their criteria, we receive recognition.”
The Gold Standard is the highest recognition an EMS can receive from the association, and it tracks getting to the patient and then communication with the hospital. The goal, she explained, is to have the patient in the cath lab and receiving treatment in less than 90 minutes.
“With our county as big as we are, it is truly remarkable that we can accomplish that within 90 minutes – that’s through the door to the cath lab and under the needle,” said McDowell.
Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment, according to an American Heart Association press release. Preventing death requires restoring blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee in the release. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”
Once the patient is in the ambulance, the paramedics have to decide whether or not the person is experiencing a heart attack.
“If they are experiencing a heart attack, we have to notify the hospital within 10 minutes, so they are moving fast. If you see us on chest pain call, not taking time, the reason is to get them in the truck and on way hospital as quickly as possible,” said McDowell. “These are the STEMI patients – the type of heart attack that kills most people the fastest. There are non-STEMI heart attacks that usually come on slowly take time, but these are severe and can kill someone in a matter of minutes or hours. These are the ones that really need the help very quickly and very fast.”
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer said that the EMS service was one of the first things businesses look at when deciding to come into an area and that “our EMS is doing a great job.”
EMS Director Dustin Jenkins thanked the court for making sure EMS has the equipment it needs.
“It saves us a lot of time and helps us meet those 90 minutes, and we wouldn’t be able to do that if y’all were not looking out for us having what we need. Thank y’all,” he said.
“I wanted to bring this before you guys because firstly, I am proud of our guys and Lori and wanted the community to share in it and to know they are in good hands - these hands that you see here,” gesturing to the paramedics that attended the meeting.