Anticipation turned to disappointment as annual events in Calhoun County dropped one by one in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Perhaps the most highly anticipated event of the year, the Calhoun County Fair, was canceled to the dismay of the entire community. The Junior Livestock Show and Auction was modified to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing regulations to help sustain the hard work of Calhoun County’s youth for an entire year. The Junior Livestock Committee and the Calhoun County Fair Board explored options that would allow the livestock exhibitors the ability to safely showcase and sell their projects that they spent so much time and effort raising.
“After careful consideration of state and local regulations, and focusing on the safety of the exhibitors, their families and supporters, we have put together a plan for a show and auction that we believe makes the best of the situation and helps ensure everyone’s safety,” said Auction Committee Chairman, Chris Wall.
The Junior Livestock Auction was held as a hybrid auction that provided for both online and live bidding.
Two of the biggest events in Calhoun County, Port Lavaca’s annual Flip Flop Festival, and Seadrift’s annual Shrimpfest, both had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The Flip Flop Festival was no stranger to facing obstacles in the past by overcoming entertainment cancellations and inclement weather challenges but was no match for the pandemic. For both events, live music lineups were canceled, local entertainment, vendors’ games, food, and other events were called off completely due to the fear of the spread of COVID-19. The decision was also made to cancel the city’s 2020 Iguana Fest slated for April 3 and 4.
Church fundraisers like Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church’s annual fall festival and the highly anticipated Run for the Son 5K Run and Spring Festival were either canceled or scaled down dramatically.
“We had to scale down this event because of the precautions that we needed to take surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, this event draws hundreds of people into the Bauer Community Center within one afternoon,” said Fr. Tommy Chen. “But because of the need for social distancing, we are unable to host the numerous food, drink, craft, and game booths, children’s carnival, and live auction that usually characterize our festival.”
The annual Warrior’s Weekend held in Port O’Connor every summer was also canceled. Warrior’s Weekend has been assisting combat-wounded veterans with a relaxing weekend of food, fishing, and fellowship for more than 10 years.
Just like many other events, a scaled-down weekend for veterans, the Purple Heart Challenge, was held in November and consisted of a meal and fishing trips for about 44 veterans and their families.
In 2021, Warriors Weekend is scheduled for Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23, in Port O’Connor. Attendees will be traveling from all over the United States to attend.
The Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victims Center’s Annual Pescado Grande Fishing Tournament, scheduled for Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, never took place this year, thanks to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Harbor’s Board of Directors decided to cancel the event due to so many unknowns surrounding the pandemic. The Harbor’s Executive Director, Maria Walton, said board members, volunteers, and staff usually spend several months planning the event.
“With so many unknowns, we could not, in good conscience, send out letters to local companies asking them to support our event when they were unsure as to what business was going to look like from day to day,” said Walton. “We couldn’t ask those local business owners to donate to our event when they were not able to keep their own doors open, and with so many people out of work, we didn’t know what that was going to do to our registrations and ticket sales. We also wanted to avoid asking for sponsorships and donations and then have to cancel another event due to the safety of our community, participants, staff, and volunteers. We, in no way, wanted the community to think that we did not have any consideration for what was going on or that we did not care about what was happening to our community.”
The 2020 Calhoun County Tree of Angels ceremony was held virtually in remembrance of those whose lives have been forever changed due to violent crime. This year marked 30 years of a tradition that honors thousands of victims and their families to bring comfort throughout the holiday season.