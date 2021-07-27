It was déjà vu for father and son, Cody and Charlie Barton, as they won tournaments on consecutive weekends.
The Bartons were part of the triumphant Team Majek in the POC Champions Cup. Just one week later, the duo continued their tournament-winning streak in the Elite Redfish Series Champions Team Tour “War on the Shore” this past weekend.
“It’s an awesome feeling anytime you win one, much less two. It’s just cloud nine. It’s just doing what everybody is out trying to do every day,” Charlie said.
The Bartons beat out 12 other anglers in the tournament.
It was a close tournament for first and second place between the Bartons and Team Ace Home Health Care - Clint Anderson and Tony Salinas. Charlie said it was a “sigh of relief,” and he and his son high-fived each other when they won by a small margin.
“Anybody can win on any given day, and it was just a good time and came down to less than a quarter-pound between first and second,” Cody said. “Local guys Clint Anderson and Tony Salinas had a real good bag, and they made us sweat at the end.”
There were adversities that the Bartons had to overcome in the tournament, including battling the Texas heat.
“We had to make sure to keep drinking water all day. If we needed a break, take it. It’s not worth falling out or getting too hot,” Cody said.
Cody said he and his father well together, and both try to calm each other down when they are having a bad day.
“Of course, we have our good arguments like everybody, but at the end of the day, you couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Cody said.
With the first-place finish, the Bartons clinched a spot in the Champions Team Tour Championship in Houma, LA.
Finishing third in the tournament was the team of Mark Robinson and Kolby Peyton. Allen and Tanner Thompson finished fourth, and Kit Caston and Randy Hardaway finished fifth.
LONE STAR SHOOTOUT
As the redfish tournament wrapped up, across the county people gathered at the Port O’Connor Fishing Center as teams from the Lone star Shootout unloaded their catches Saturday afternoon.
Winner of the 2019 Blue Marlin Division, Team Bimini Babe, reeled in a 116 inch 549.5 pounder to win the Blue Marlin division for the second time in three years.
Team Quantified won the overall tournament with 2,850 points. Teams Tenacious (2,750 points) and Vamanos (2,400 points) finished second and third, respectively.
Team Tenacious won the Dolphin Division with 32.5 pounds, Team Mad Props won the Wahoo Division with 50.5 pounds, and Team Backlash won the Tuna Division with 140.5 pounds.