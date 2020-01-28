The March 3 Primary Election is fast approaching, as is the deadline to register to vote in the primary.
The last day to register to vote is Feb. 3. Early voting in the primary election begins Feb. 18.
The primary determines who will be on the ballot in November for contested races.
At the local level, the only contested races are in the Republican Primary. These include:
Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 3: Incumbent Clyde Syma (R) has filed for re-election on the Republican ticket. Opposing him are Wesley Abraham, Joel Behrens, and Edward Grazeson, all on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 1: Dan Miller and Plavis Harris, both Republicans, have filed to run.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4: Incumbent Kevin Koliba (R) has filed for re-election. Louis Warren and Lee Jordan are running against him on the Republican ticket.
Also on the ballot are these races that drew no challengers:
Calhoun County Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Bobby Vickery has filed for re-election.
Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 1: Incumbent David Hall has filed for re-election on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector: Kerri Jean Boyd, Republican, has filed to run. Tax Assessor-Collector Gloria A. Ochoa has retired from the position.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 2: Incumbent William “Billy” Billings has filed for re-election on the Democratic ticket.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 3: Adam Vickery, Republican, has filed to run. Incumbent Bruce Blevins did not file for re-election.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 5: Incumbent Dave Thomas, Republican, has filed for re-election.