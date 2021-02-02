Filing continues for municipal elections around Calhoun County. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
CALHOUN COUNTY ISD
Two seats on the Calhoun County Independent School District board of trustees are on the ballot this year.
Candidate packets can be found online at www.calcoisd.org, but Superintendent Larry Nichols said they would prefer candidates to pick up the packets at the Administration Building as they can chat, and all the tools such as a notary are there. The office, 525 N. Commerce St., is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
William “Bill” Shrader has filed to run for District 4, which has been vacant due to the resignation of Lina Moore, who moved out of town.
District 5, currently held by Karen Caraway, is up for election. Seadrift resident Cynthia Alford has filed to run for the seat.
CALHOUN NAVIGATION DISTRICT BOARD
An initial application form will be available online at www.calhounport.com, but the full packet can be picked up at the port office, 2313 FM 1593 S. in Point Comfort, and returned there as well.
District 1, currently held by Tony Holladay, is up for election. Holladay has already filed for re-election.
Also up for election is District 5, represented by Johnny J. Perez. Perez has filed for re-election to the seat.
District 6, held by Tony Wehmeyer, also is up for election, but as yet, no one has filed to run.
CITY OF POINT COMFORT
Three seats on the Point Comfort City Council are up for election. Election packets can be picked up at Point Comfort City Hall, which is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday –Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Seats held by incumbents Linda Brush, Steve Lambden, and Wes McKelvy are up for election.
CITY OF PORT LAVACA
Candidate packets are available at Port Lavaca City Hall and online at portlavaca.org. When completed, the forms need to be returned to city hall, 202 N. Virginia, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
District 2, currently represented by Tim Dent, is up for election. Dent has filed for re-election, as has District 6 incumbent Mayor Pro Tem, Ken Barr.
CITY OF SEADRIFT
Kenneth Reese has filed for re-election to the Seadrift City Council. Along with Reese, June Cantrell and Geoffrey Hunt are up for election.
Election packets can be picked up at Seadrift City Hall and it is also available online at seadrifttx.org.