Filing for the 2020 General Election is underway in Calhoun County.
The deadline to file to run is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Elections Office inside the Calhoun County Courthouse, 211 Ann St.
Local positions up for election:
Calhoun County Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Bobbie Vickery has filed for re-election.
Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 1: So far, incumbent David Hall has filed for re-election on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 3: Incumbent Clyde Syma has filed for re-election on the Republican ticket. Also filing to run for the seat are Wesley Abraham, Joel Behrens, and Edward Grazeson, all on the Republican ticket.
Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector: So far, Kerri Jean Boyd, Republican, has filed to run. Tax Assessor-Collector Gloria A. Ochoa has retired from the position.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 1: Dan Miller and Plavis Harris, both Republicans have filed to run.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 2: Incumbent William “Billy” Billings has filed for re-election on the Democratic ticket.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 3: Adam Vickery, Republican, has filed to run.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4: Lee Jordan, Republican, has filed to run.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 5: Incumbent Dave Thomas, Republican, has filed for re-election.
Visit www.calhouncoelections.org for more information.