As the sun set at Bill Saunders Memorial Park, many spectators gathered as the first canoe entered the waters of San Antonio Bay in Seadrift last Sunday for the 2021 Texas Water Safari.
The first kayak, Team Poseidon Pest Control, consisted of four members, Nick Walton, Tim Rask, Kyle Mynar, and Tommy Yonley. Team captains Laden Jiral and Kaitlyn Mynar were waiting for them at the finish line.
The team began its journey on Saturday, June 12, in Spring Lake in San Marcos at 9 a.m., according to the Texas Water Safari website tracker.
They traveled on the San Marcos River into the Guadalupe River and later entered the waters of San Antonio Bay.
The team arrived in Seadrift at 8:46 p.m. Walton, of Grand Rapids, MI, celebrated by jumping in the waters of the bay, a trademark that he does at the Au Sable River Marathon in Michigan.
Walton said he jumped from six feet above the shallow waters of the bay and was lucky he did not land on anything.
The safari is the world’s toughest canoe race, according to the official Texas Water Safari website. This is Walton’s third time competing in the race, and he said this was the highest water he has seen.
With water being high, Walton and his teammates didn’t have to maneuver any rocks or logs, and it was smooth going down most of the way, he said.
We were just were four guys racing six, trying to beat a six-man team. And they were 12,15, 18 minutes behind us, seesawing a bunch. And so, we just had to keep the pressure up and hope they wouldn’t catch us,” Walton said.
Walton described this race the same as the two previous times, tough and grueling.
Rask, of Sugar Land, has competed in the race 11 times and did a solo race in 2001. He described the difference between team kayaking versus a solo race.
Rask said when you’re on a team, you have more fun, talking to friends, fight more, and paddle hard as a team.
“Whatever you’re contributing, let’s say four people, you’re responsible for 25 percent, and you’re on your own, you’re responsible for 100 percent,” Rask said.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the race, and Rask said it was good to have it back this year.
“I was originally planning to go solo last year. And then, I was gonna do it this year but plans change, but I’m really glad they are having it,” Rask said.
Rask added it is a great event because you’re out in the water.
Rask was added to the team when one of the original paddlers, William Russell, blew out his ACL, and Walton said they were lucky to add him to the team, and he was a key asset in winning the race.