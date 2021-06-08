Members of the Port Lavaca Fire Department spent their time off helping out an elderly couple last Tuesday.
Fire Chief Joe Reyes, his son Joe Reyes III, and Captain Boyd Staloch went to the home of Andrea and Joe Lerma on Willowick Drive to remove tree branches that fell in the couple’s back yard during the storms that raged through town two weeks ago.
A family friend of the Lermas, Melissa Salinas, contacted Reyes about the couple’s plight. Salinas said Andrea was worried about the downed tree branches in her yard.
The fire department sent out a unit to see if the branches fell on any of the power lines.
“Upon arrival, they found out it was just a big branch that fell down that snapped. It was not wrapped around any power lines or anything,” Reyes said.
Due to city policies, the fire department could not cut down resident’s trees in their backyard or haul them away, Reyes said.
Reyes got a call from Port Lavaca Councilman Jim Ward asking what the fire department could do about the debris.
“I told him that I would personally go by there and cut it down for her and haul it to the front for her, but it wouldn’t be until Tuesday,” Reyes said.
Port Lavaca City Manager Jody Weaver said she was excited for the fire department members doing what they did on their off time to serve the community.
Staloch brought chainsaws to help cut down the branches into smaller pieces. Staloch has been with the fire department for more than 30 years, and he said helping others is something they do.
“It feels good, I mean, I’ve enjoyed it., both on duty and off, Port Lavaca is an amazing place,” Staloch said.
Staloch praised Reyes for finding a way to help out the Lermas.
“He does have a lot of heart and cares about the people in this community,” Staloch said.
“I love helping a community as much as I can and I try to teach my son to help out the community as much as possible,” Reyes said.
Andrea said the firefighters, “didn’t have to do this, but they did with the kindness of their hearts.”
“They are heroes and special angels,” she added.