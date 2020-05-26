During a time of darkness and uncertainty, a former Calhoun High School Sandcrab is bringing hope to those who may not be able to defend themselves.
Jackson Gayle, a 2008 graduate of CHS and an attorney with Armbrust & Brown, PLLC in Austin, is offering Calhoun County residents the opportunity to possibly expunge a case on their record if it fits the criteria.
Gayle has completed many expunctions for clients in Harris County and has worked with a nonprofit organization in Houston called The Beacon for around two years, and that is where he got the idea to begin the expunction project.
“The Beacon’s mission is to provide essential and next-step services to restore hope and help end homelessness in Houston. I take as many expunction clients as they will send me,” Gayle said. “The idea for this project is to provide such services to Texans in need that live in smaller communities.”
Gayle believes most pro bono cases in Texas are focused in the major cities, but he wants to help anyone in need, regardless of the population of their town.
The nuts and bolts of the project hinge on the many obstacles people face when they have a criminal record, and Gayle wants to possibly help clear their record.
“You might think that your record is cleared after your case is dismissed, or you are acquitted of the crime charged. Unfortunately, in Texas, that is not the case,” Gayle explained.
Therefore, to get a criminal record cleared, a person must go through a separate civil procedure called “expungement,” according to Gayle.
“Without going through this process, the public can see the charge on your record even after your case was dismissed, or you were found not guilty,” he said.
Gayle gave an extensive and important list that can impact a person with a criminal record, especially when they have never been indicted, and the charge has been dismissed. The list included: employment, housing, government benefits, child custody and visitation, higher education, volunteering, travel, gun ownership, and future interactions with law enforcement.
“Thus, having a charge on your record (even if it was dismissed) can mean the difference between having a roof over your head and homelessness,” Gayle said.
Along with the project’s requirements, to be represented for pro bono legal services, the individual’s case must qualify under Texas law for an expunction, and their income must be within the range that qualifies.
“If I am unable to represent someone due to the ineligibility of their case or if their income is outside the range that qualifies for pro bono legal services, I provide the individual with information that helps them to move forward without my representation,” Gayle stated.
According to Gayle, there are several “nuances” in the law concerning whether or not charges can be expunged.
“Generally, if your case is dismissed, you are acquitted or found not guilty, you are entitled to an expungement of all records and files relating to the case. You may also be entitled to have a case expunged from your record if you have been released, and the charge is no longer pending, has not resulted in a final conviction, and there was no court-ordered supervision,” he explained.”
Conversely, if a person’s case does not qualify, the case could qualify under what is called an “Order of Nondisclosure.”
“An Order of Nondisclosure does not remove the case from your record, but it is still very helpful because it prohibits criminal justice agencies from disclosing criminal record history to the public,” Gayle detailed. “After the Order of Nondisclosure is issued, the individual is not required in any application for employment, information, or licensing to state that the person has been the subject of any criminal proceeding related to the contents of the Order of Nondisclosure.”
Another qualification for the project is the person does not have to currently live in Calhoun County, but the charge must have been within the county’s jurisdiction. Gayle wants his hometown and county to be the launching point for the project.
“I hope to be able to spread the reach of the project throughout Texas, starting in Calhoun County,” Gayle said.
Gayle grew up in Port Lavaca, went to HJM Elementary, Travis Middle School, was a Calhoun Sandcrab football standout, and graduated CHS in 2008. So, Gayle said this is his way to give back to the community who gave him so much.
“Port Lavaca has a special place in my heart. The city and its residents supported me throughout my time living there. I have been a lot of places but have yet to come across people that are nicer than the folks in Port Lavaca. I have a lot of pride in my hometown, and I want to give back in any way I can. I hope for this project to be a start,” he said.
Gayle’s hope for the project will provide a simple service to people that will open many doors to them.
“Think about it – if you have been charged with a crime and your case was dismissed, or you were found not guilty, or any of the other situations that qualify for an expunction, the law then places a roadblock that you must overcome even though you were not convicted of a crime. Your ability to gain employment or receive necessary governmental assistance should not be infringed by a dismissed charge or if you were found not guilty,” Gayle said. “I hope for a change in the law that cures the current situation. Until then, I will do what I can to minimize its negative impact.