Not many people can change and leave the life of crime, but one former Olivia resident talks about his story of redemption and his encounter with the Birdman of Alcatraz.
George Pitts, 83, from Fort Stockton and on a family vacation in Port Lavaca, talked about his book that chronicles his life in and out of prison, meeting and befriending Robert Stroud, the Birdman of Alcatraz, and finding redemption in his faith.
In 1960, Pitts was facing federal charges for taking hot checks across state lines.
“I was charged with some nonviolent white-collar crimes. Hot checks out of Phoenix, Arizona, went across a state line to Denver, Colorado, those becoming federal,” Pitts said.
The book titled “The Adventures of George Pitts: An Inmate with Birdman of Alcatraz” tells the story of Pitts faking insanity to avoid twelve felonies which resulted in him being sent to the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisons in Springfield, MO. During his stay, he met and befriended the Birdman of Alcatraz (Stroud).
Stroud was one of the most famous inmates in the Alcatraz prison in San Francisco, according to Alcatrazhistory.com, and during his time at Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary in Kansas. Before going to Alcatraz, he developed an interest in birds after finding an injured one in the recreational yard.
Stroud was initially allowed to breed the birds and maintain his lab, according to the website. He would later write two books on canaries and their diseases.
Pitts got to know Stroud in 1963 in the Springfield prison. H said Stroud ran the library at the prison and distributed books.
Pitts described Stroud as bald, tall, elderly, and quiet when he knew him, and he added he never talked about the two murders he committed.
“He was very quiet. He served life [in prison], and he knew he would never get out,” Pitts said.
Pitts said he was released from the Springfield prison in January 1963, and Stroud passed away Nov. 21, 1963, at the facility.
Stroud served 17 to 19 years in solitary confinement in Alcatraz, Pitts said, and he added that Stroud was considered the most incorrigible lifer in the history of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Pitts was in and of prison, a few times escaping the law, and he described it as an adventurous life.
Later in life, serving three months in a California prison, Pitts converted to Christianity and wants people to know his path of redemption through his book.
Pitts wanted to appeal to people in the south that have rejected Christ and the ones who never walked through a church door, especially the criminal element, he said.
Since 1980, Pitts has run a retail store, West Texas Discounts, in Fort Stockton with his family with a good reputation, he said.
For more info about Pitts’s book, it is available for purchase at Amazon and Christian Faith Publishing.