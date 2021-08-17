A former Port Lavaca resident stopped by the Calhoun County Historical Museum on Aug. 3 with a piece of Port Lavaca history.
Robert and Margaret Clegg entered the museum with a binder containing written history about the shrimp industry for a potential historical marker.
Robert Clegg, 91, wrote the research in 1990 about the shrimp industry in Port Lavaca and interviewed several people involved.
His research covers the introduction of the shrimping trawls in the early 1910s in the South Atlantic and the Northern Gulf.
“Several Florida shrimp fishermen brought their boats and trawls to Galveston in about 1919 and did not really do much than just survey some of the Texas coastal waters to determine the abundance and feasibility of trawling for shrimp in these areas,” Clegg wrote.
When talking to his father, Roselle Clegg, while researching the industry, he told him it was in 1924 or 1925 when fishermen in Port Lavaca began catching shrimp with trawls.
Clegg went over the key people in his research; C.E Fisher of Fisher’s Seafood Company, and the Smith brothers (W.H. Smith, Jr., Stanley E. Smith, Owen E. Smith, and Harry C. Smith), of The Smiths Bros. Seafood Company, and more.
Fisher, the father of King and Leonard Fisher, was credited with shipping the first railcar load of shrimp from Port Lavaca in 1924 or 1929, Clegg wrote.
“Apparently, Mr. Fisher must have been the first in Port Lavaca to aggressively market shrimp in large quantities such as carload lots,” Clegg wrote.
Shrimping has been a large part of Clegg’s life. When he returned from serving his time in the United States Marine Corps in Korea, he decided to come home and shrimp with the family company, J.R. Clegg Shrimp Co.
His wife Margaret said when he first started, he went on the boats himself, and she would listen to him on the radio at night.
Clegg talked about the boats that he owned, the Patsy being the first one that his father sold him.
The Cleggs gave a copy of the 44 boats listed to the museum from 1935 to 1985, detailing their size, the material used (wood or steel), their lengths, the year they acquired them, and their names.
“My dad sold me a boat. He only had one boat, the Patsy, and this is what started me out,” Clegg said.
One of the big highlights from the research was Clegg’s father’s story about finding brown shrimp in the deeper waters and how, back in the 1930s, that if shrimp were not white, they were considered spoiled.
“We could not sell the newly discovered brown shrimp because the public thought they were somehow unfit to eat,” Clegg wrote.
Clegg added his dad would ask boat captains in their last night out to bring in a few brown shrimp. His dad would later package and freeze them like the white shrimp.
Clegg’s father would beg people to give the brown shrimp a fair try, he wrote. As time went by, customers would ask to include hundreds of pounds of brown shrimp.
“Roselle Clegg and his friend, Fred Goldstein, owner of Liberty Fish Company in Philadelphia, are credited with getting the brown shrimp accepted and a brown shrimp market established in that area of the United States,” Clegg wrote.
The Cleggs have since retired from the shrimp industry, and they sold their entire fleet of shrimp boats between 1984 and 1985, according to his research paper.
Clegg’s wife remembered seeing the last boats leaving the harbor in Port Lavaca and feeling sad that they were gone.
“I was driving back (from the post office), and all these boats were in a line, the last five,” Margaret Clegg said. “So, I parked on the bluff and watched them. And I sat there, and I cried because I thought our business is gone.”
It was a beautiful sight to see the boats all in a line, Margaret added.
The research will be submitted in 2022 to the Texas Historical Commission within its submission window period to be written into a marker story, according to Mary Belle Meitzen.