The Texas General Land Office has designated a project in Calhoun County to qualify for funding under the Texas Coastal Management Program (CMP) Grant Cycle 25. This project will improve the management of the state’s coastal resources and ensure the long-term ecological and economic productivity of the coast.
CMP projects funded through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) focus on five primary issues of concern to coastal communities:
-- Public access enhancement
-- Applied research and data collection
-- Coastal resiliency enhancement
-- Coastal planning and community engagement
-- Coastal non-point source pollution control
The project will commence in October 2020.
Calhoun County NOAA Funded Project
Boggy Bayou Nature Park Improvements
Calhoun County will use funding to protect the natural environment and enhance public access to Boggy Bayou Nature Park in O’Connor, TX. They will install a swing gate to keep cars out of the area when its flooded, install bollards to protect the marsh from being driven on, install a kayak launch, and elevate the access road.