Once again, the game between the Calhoun Sandcrabs and the Calallen Wildcats will determine the district title, and it happens this Friday night in Sandcrabs Stadium.
The Sandcrabs had an open date last Friday due to Alice forfeiting the game, and Calhoun used that time to prepare for the Wildcats, a team they know well.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker said the Calhoun and Calallen coaching staffs faced each other 14 times over the years.
“There’s no secret between us two. They have a great coaching staff. They have great players, and they’ll have a great game plan against us, and they always do,” Whitaker said.
Both football programs have great respect for each other, and Whitaker said the coaching staffs are really good friends off the field.
Sandcrabs Defensive Coordinator Cory McFall played for Phil Danaher in Calallen, and Whitaker is good friends with Danaher and Calallen’s defensive coordinator.
“So, there is mutual respect between the two staffs, and both teams want to go out play a good game, and certainly both want to win,” Whitaker said, “and hopefully the best team will win on Friday night, and hopefully it’s the Calhoun Sandcrabs.”
The game between these two teams decided the district the past three seasons, and Whitaker talked about playing for another district championship against Calallen.
“Any time you’re playing for a district championship, I think it is a special situation,” Whitaker said. “It is unique that it is three years in a row now that we played Calallen in the last game of the year for the district title.”
Whitaker added the most important thing about being a district champion is placement in the playoffs.
Both Calhoun and Calallen know they’ll finish first or second at the end of Friday’s matchup, Whitaker said.
“[Being] First puts you in a lot better situation going into the playoffs than second does as far as the brackets are concerned,” Whitaker said, “and that is something you’re playing for right now.”
The Sandcrabs had plenty of rest with the extra open date after winning a tough game against Corpus Christi Miller, and Whitaker talked about getting that opportunity for the team to rest, especially for his starting fullback Steve Johnson.
“Well, that was the biggest thing, coming off a psychological game with Miller. We’re all exhausted after that game, psychologically, and physically you’re exhausted,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added Johnson has been battling an ankle sprain that bothered him the last couple of weeks.
“The fact we just got rest and took our minds off of football this past Friday, and the fact we didn’t have the physicality of a game,” Whitaker said, “all of that plays into our advantage, and it helps our kids be rested and ready to go, and I think they will be, and they know how good Calallen is, and there is a lot of respect there.”
The Sandcrabs offense will face their toughest defense since the La Vega game, and Whitaker talked about forming a game plan for Calallen’s defense.
Whitaker said they’ll do the same things they’ve done all season, and Calallen’s defense will be disciplined against Calhoun’s offense.
“They are so disciplined in the things they do, and that’s what makes them so good,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added Calallen’s defensive players will key on Calhoun’s offensive keys, and he said they will have to beat them at the point of attack to have success.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that more times than not and have success moving the football,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs defense will be up against the Slot-T offense from Calallen, and Whitaker talked about the defensive game plan McFall will layout for the Wildcats’ offense.
“When you are playing Calallen, you’re going to see a lot of unbalance. They are going to run unbalance, a lot of heavy sets, and they big linemen, and they are going to try to unbalance you,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker stated it’s about lining up the Calhoun defense, and he said his defense will be playing hard and going after Calallen, but they have to line up correctly against their offensive formations, or if not, “they’ll make you pay.”
Whitaker laid out the keys for victory for Friday’s game against Calallen, and he said taking care of the football is one of those keys.
“The turnovers in the first half kept Miller in the game two weeks ago, and we cannot give Calallen an easy, short field,” Whitaker said. “We’ve got to make them work for what they get.”
Whitaker added the offense has to sustain drives and put points on the board, and he hopes the defense gets some stops against Calallen’s offense.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.