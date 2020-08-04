The Calhoun Sandcrabs returned to action to prepare for the 2020 season on Monday at Sandcrab Stadium.
It was a tough practice for the Sandcrabs with the players and coaches returning to the field for the first time since March.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker talked about the first day of practice and the challenges of missing spring practice.
“It’s been a tough go. Everybody’s facing these same challenges,” Whitaker said. “But then you miss March, April, and May. We had a decent summer, but it was not the same as being in school every day getting that contact with the kids.”
The players wore masks during practice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Whitaker said it them is no fun.
“We challenge them really hard. We felt like we didn’t respond as well as we would like them to today,” Whitaker said. “Our job is to keep pushing their buttons and try to get them there, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”
Whitaker talked about getting this team mentally tough for the season and having his senior leaders like Steve Johnson and Jarius Stewart help the new faces get tough.
“That is what you expect from your senior leaders…those guys want to come back and have a great year,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker said the leaders of the team can’t do it by themselves, and, he added, “It takes the surrounding cast.”
“What you do, you get guys like that to get in the ears of these other kids and get those guys going, and they do and hopefully will get them going,” Whitaker said.
Johnson and Stewart talked about the first day of practice and their expectations as leaders of the team and getting the team mentally prepared.
“We didn’t come out how we should have,” Johnson said. “I think there’s a lot we need to work on to become a team that leaves a legacy here at Calhoun.”
The Sandcrabs will face a tough district this year with teams like Calallen, Corpus Christi Miller, Alice, and Beeville.
Johnson said everyone is out of the “football concept”, and his teammates have to get used to what they need to do, but “not only the ones that are coming up but the ones who’ve been here the last three years.”
Stewart said his team has a lot to work on, and he added his team will get mentally tough, and they’ll be ready for the season.
Whitaker talked about the expectations for the 2020 team, and he said they want to have a great year and “want to make the playoffs and want to go deep in the playoffs.”
“We’ve got a chance to do that, but it’s gonna be a very hard road in front of us,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs will kick off the season in three weeks against Navarro on Friday, August 28.