The Calhoun County Independent School District is looking to get students back on track post-COVID with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant.
CCISD board members discussed the ESSER grant during their meeting on Monday, June 14.
The grant was recently passed by Congress in March, according to Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor, and it’s been allocated to the states. Texas school districts have received an amount and must submit plans to address learning loss to the state, she added.
CCISD experienced learning loss in different grades, but it was very minimal for students coming to school, according to Superintendent Larry Nichols.
Nichols added the students that didn’t go to school or were under quarantine had more learning loss.
“The grant encourages us to assess students at the beginning of the year and determine if specific students need additional help, and the grant helps us provide that additional help,” Taylor said, “and we’re looking forward to a more normal school year.”
Taylor reviewed the proposed plan at Monday’s meeting with the board, including effective instruction, high-quality instructional materials, high dose tutoring, infrastructure, and one of the big topics for students and staff during the COVID school year, mental health.
“We’ve heard from our medical partners, from our parents, our teachers and students that this was an unusual year, and anxiety has resulted,” Taylor said.
The district is investigating ways to provide training to staff and support for their students, Taylor added.
“We’re investigating Mental Health First Aid training for staff and for students to recognize signs of anxiety and successful ways to receive assistance,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the district is bringing back its “mentor program.”
“Our mentor program has been supported by local partners and has been powerful,” Taylor said, “so we’re excited to welcome our mentors back.”
Another topic was improving instructional learning for students, and Taylor said teachers have been training in “differentiating instruction.”
“Differentiating instruction simply means making sure all kids have opportunities in class that meet their needs, where they are at this time. So, the teachers are working hard this summer to prepare,” Taylor said.
She added that the district will provide training in August to assist teachers to be in tune with students “and what they need returning to a more normal year.”
Nichols expressed the importance of getting the students back on track with the help from the grant, and he said it will provide more resources to get them on track more quickly.
Once the plans have been approved, the district can receive more than $7.5 million that it can spend in three years.
“I think the ESSER program helps support Calhoun to continue to do the things that we do well. And it challenges us to learn how to do things new and differently to support students,” Taylor said.
Nichols said it is testimony to the staff that they enter this new phase, and they hope for a normal education.
The district will further discuss the ESSER grant in future meetings, and no action was taken regarding the proposed plan presented to the board.