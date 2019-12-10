A lifesaving upgrade is underway as a recent grant will fund the construction of a new state-of-the-art emergency radio system.
Calhoun County First Responders utilize the system, and officials refer to the radio system as a lifeline. Taxed to the limit over the years, Hurricane Harvey exposed the lifeline’s inadequacy.
According to IT Director Ron Reger, the current system is a mix of new and old components, with some of the older equipment being over 20 years old and some of the newer about five years in age.
Calhoun County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Hall said some parts have reached “end of life” with replacements being unavailable in the event of a failure.
EMS Director Dustin Jenkins and Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery sat down and discussed the communication problems each of their departments encountered, especially during Harvey, but both could tell there were problems before that.
The list of communication problems is extensive, and the Calhoun County Radio Board, which includes Hall, Jenkins, Vickery, and Reger, did everything they could as a board to address the issue.
Vickery said one of the problems the sheriff’s office faced was in dispatching. Sometimes, dispatchers were unable to hear the deputies, and deputies were unable to hear dispatchers. He pointed to the fact that there are several “dead spots” in the county in regard to the radio signals.
Jenkins added that occasionally, when the system is experiencing problems, EMS does not receive tones.
“We have several backup systems in place to mitigate these situations, but these all add time to our response, which could be life or death when those precious second count dearly,” Jenkins said.
Hall said the current system had no redundancy during Harvey, which meant once a system failed, there was no backup plan. The new system will add two additional towers, making it better equipped to handle that problem when it occurs.
Reger explained that being close to the coast presented its own problems in addition to the mixed-aged current system.
“Because of our proximity to the coast, the corrosive environment is starting to affect the connectors and antennas adversely,” Reger stated.
He continued and said that one of the most pressing issues with the current system is the lack of coverage of the handheld radios.
“This is particularly dangerous for officers who must leave their vehicles. If an officer was shot in a foot chase with a subject, they would not be able to call for assistance,” Reger said.
Hall mirrored that statement by saying the biggest flaws are single-point failures with no backup and lack of coverage area.
“First responders whose life depends on radio communications are placed routinely in harm’s way in rural areas away from the single tower,” Hall said.
The new system is a Motorola Astro 25 with a Wave 5000 Push to Talk System.
Reger said with the new system, first responders will have much better county-wide handheld communications coverage.
“It will be compliant with APCO Project 25 standards, which call for radio manufacturers to be interoperable with one another. Multi-agency communications are critical during emergency disasters, and having the ability to communicate on other radio system network channels is key for that,” Reger said.
Reger explained the “nuts and bolts” of the new system and its perks. The new system will be Internet Protocol (IP) based and can be connected via the internet.
“This would have helped us tremendously during Harvey when the dispatch operations center lost communications. We never lost internet connectivity during or after the storm. We could’ve quickly provisioned channels through the Victoria System,” Reger explained.
The new system is what Reger called a “scalable system” and is engineered for many years of service.
“It will help us manage the software upgrades for the mobile and handheld radios much more efficiently as well. Currently, we have to manually update radios, but with the new system we can roll out the upgrades across the wireless network,” Reger said.
The current system is located at the courthouse, a repeater site just off Henry Barber Way, Olivia, and Port O’Connor.
The new system will be installed across four different locations. The courthouse, a repeater site just off Henry Barber Way, Seadrift and Port O’Connor. The antennas will also be placed at much higher elevations for increased coverage.
Jenkins said with the new system, not only will it be safer, but a huge burden will be lifted off both his and the sheriff’s shoulders.
“Having that security, knowing you can call for help if things get bad, should allow our guys more freedom and confidence, through greater peace of mind, to do their jobs at a higher level of proficiency and will ultimately benefit the citizens of Calhoun County,” Jenkins said.
Spearheaded by Hall, Vickery, Jenkins, and Reger, Calhoun County was awarded a grant for $1,487,988 to fund the entire project.
“This should eliminate any coverage and redundancy issues throughout the county, thus improving the safety of our first responders and citizens,” Hall said.