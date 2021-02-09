Howard “Howdy” Hartzog was described as a fine man with a wonderful sense of humor.
Funeral services for the former Calhoun County judge turned minister are pending in California. Hartzog, who celebrated his 76th birthday in January, passed away Thursday in California after entering the hospital for treatment of an infection.
“He had an infection and had been suffering from neuropathy, which weakened his system,” said his cousin Paula Hartzog Donnelly Monday. “He went in Wednesday for treatment and died Thursday. It was just that fast.”
Donnelly remembered her cousin as being loved by many who were disappointed that he moved to California to be closer to his son and daughter.
Hartzog was county judge from 1991-1999, and Donnelly said he worked hard to get Loop 610 extended into Victoria as well as the widening of U.S. Highway 87 to provide a second escape route for county residents.
“It’s an honor to sit behind the desk that both he and his father, Howard G. Hartzog Sr., sat at as county judge,” said Richard Meyer, Calhoun County judge. “He was a person who did an awful lot of good for Calhoun County.”
Hartzog turned his hand to a variety of jobs, from working at Morgan Daniels Seafood to real estate, banking, and the ministry. After his second term as county judge, he entered the seminary and ministered at Grace Episcopal Church as well as in Hebbronville.
Russell Cain, a local realtor, said he spoke with Hartzog about every 10 days or so. “He always wanted to know what was going on in Port Lavaca,” said Cain. “He was so faithful to the church, and I know he brought a lot of people to Jesus. I will miss talking to him.”
Port Lavaca Councilman Jim Ward said he was shocked by the death of Hartzog.
“I will miss him. He left a big hole in the community – he served as a judge, then went to the seminary and became a priest. He will be missed.
Hartzog is survived by his wife, Frances, son Matthew, daughter Anna and other family members.