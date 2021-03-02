Calhoun County commissioners appointed several members to the Calhoun County Historical Commission during their Feb. 24 meeting.
The Feb. 17 meeting was canceled due to the arctic storm that swept through the area starting Feb. 14.
Appointed to the commission were Chairman Robert Loflin and Marker Chair Gary Ralston.
The court also appointed Wesley Abraham, Joe D. Brett, George Anne Cormier, Paula Donnelly, Chad Dowell, John Foester, Sue Glover, Brent Hart, Jonathan Kassner, Steve Koch, Kevin McKamey, Mary Meitzen, John Meitzen, Linda Munro, Dana Nichols, Larry Nichols, Jan Regan, Walter Spiller, Phillip Thomae, Sue Thomae, and Sue Traylor to the board.
In other business, the court:
Approved the appointment of Steve Dublin to the Parks Board
Approved participation in the TAC HEBP ARTS Program
Approved a GBRA Request for Work authorization for the re-establishment of Green Lake Structure
Approved the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office 2020 Racial Profiling report
Approved a resolution regarding Civil Rights in accordance with Community Development Block Grant funding through the Texas General Land Office
Adopted an anti-discrimination policy and procedures based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations
Approved an interlocal agreement with the Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases
Approved a final bid package for the Magnolia Beach Fire Station
Transferred a Bronco Mohawk cutter and a Kubota tractor from Precinct 3 to Precinct 1
Accepted January reports from the Calhoun County Clerk’s office and the Calhoun County District Clerk’s office as well as the fourth quarter Investment Report, revised
Approved budget amendments
Approved payment of indigent, Memorial Medical Center and county bills and payroll