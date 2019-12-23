Hello to new homes, farewell to old damaged homes – the effects of Hurricane Harvey still linger more than two years after the storm cut a swath through the Mid-coast.
The Texas General Land Office Homeowner Assistance Program was utilized throughout Calhoun County. Homes that were severely damaged were torn down, and the homeowner afforded a newly built home through the program. The program also offered repair and rehabilitation assistance as well.
The Texas General Land Office (GLO) allocated $1.334 billion in Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for rehabilitation and reconstruction of thousands of owner-occupied single-family homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey, according to a GLO press release.
THE WILLIAMS
Janet and Daniel Williams’ home was rebuilt through the GLO Homeowners Assistance Program, and they received the key to their new home in August.
Mrs. Williams said the home had been getting worse and worse with mold following Hurricane Harvey, with their daughter’s room being hit the hardest.
Rio Texas also assisted the family and it took about two months before they could move into their new home.
The Williams stayed in the house as Hurricane Harvey roared through.
“It put the fear in you,” said Mr. Williams.
PAT SANCHEZ
Pat Sanchez has been living in her Tilly Street home since 2001. She has battled cancer and has provided care for her mother in the home.
“I’m going to miss it, but another house will be built here, so I will be staying in the area,” she said.
The home was first a church and, during the summer, was hard to cool while freezing during the winter, but “it was a blessing,” she said.
Hurricane Harvey damaged the home, leaving the roof leaking, mold, and other damage along the floors and ceilings.
“I am so ready to have a change in my life,” said Sanchez. “2020 will be a good time for me because I will have a better place to live.”
Sanchez said she is grateful to the program that helps people get their homes back.
“This program doesn’t mean low income, anybody with a damaged home can apply,” she pointed out.
LONG TERM RECOVERY GROUP
As most of the damage has been repaired, there are still areas where the work is ongoing.
The Long Term Recovery Group was established in April to assist with the lingering damage from the storm while assisting residents in finding the help they need.
The group was started to help with Hurricane Harvey but plans to continue in case of another disaster happens.
The group has raised funds, hosted various workgroups, and more in order to get Calhoun County back in order after Hurricane Harvey.
Barbara Reese serves as president, David Holford as treasurer, and Ann Gulsby as treasurer. Also working with the board are such organizations the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Rio Texas, the Episcopalian Diocese of West Texas, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, and Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission.
Rio Texas, part of the United Methodist Church’s disaster response group, along with Lutheran Services, the Red Cross, the United Way, AmeriCares, and other groups banded together to form the 401(c)3 non-profit group.
As of November, Rio Texas had four new cases to add to the 68 cases left to resolve, closed six cases, and has funds of $8,975 remaining.
Lutheran Services has closed 20 cases and have two open at present.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
cdr@recovery.texas.gov or call 1-844-893-8937. For more information, visit recovery.texas.gov/hap.