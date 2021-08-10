Youth creates tentacles for tiny newborns
While many 11-year-old girls are spending their summer talking on the phone, spending time at the swimming pool or just hanging out with friends, one local girl is crocheting her days away in a quest to give to others.
With some yarn, a few great ladies and a crochet needle or two, Travis Middle School sixth grade student Beth Boone is determined to crochet at least 50 stuffed toys for neonatal intensive care unit newborns at surrounding hospitals.
Beth learned to crochet this summer.
“I have always enjoyed making crafts and things. Recently, the Port Lavaca Public Library did a crocheting program, and some of the ladies from A Knotty Group came and taught us how to crochet a chain,” said Beth. “I really enjoyed the program and decided to attend one of their classes. The ladies are super sweet and funny. They are great teachers, and I am very happy to know them,” she said.
A Knotty Group, a crochet group that meets at the Calhoun County Public Library, created blue crocheted hats for the “Hat, not Hate” program, which donates the hats to children who have been bullied. Since then, Beth, who spent her first days of life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Houston, has proposed her own campaign to create crocheted octopus toys for premature newborns.
Beth started by researching an initiative where people make and donate little octopus toys to hospitals treating preemie babies and learned that babies feel comfort from feeling the soft tentacles.
“She made contact with the Citizens Birthing Center in Victoria. They would like to have some octopuses to give their preemies,” said Beth’s mother, Amy Boone. “They treat about 15 preemies a month there. Beth has made a personal goal to make five octopuses a month herself. We purchased a pattern, but she needs help from local crocheters.”
Beth would like to make her first delivery to the birthing center in early October. Her goal is to take at least 50 octopuses on the first delivery.
Her mother said Beth has always enjoyed crafting and creating.
“When she was younger, she would design amazing creations out of household trash, like boxes and plastic bottles, whatever she could find and scrap together. Through the years, we have gone through miles of scotch tape, and my scissors are always missing, but that’s just Beth. She is a designer at heart.”
Last Christmas, Beth made every person in her family yarn beanie hats from a round loom, a helpful tool to make yarn crafts without knowing how to fully crochet. She mastered the loom and was ready for more. When the summer library program featured a program about crocheting, she was definitely interested in attending the program and learning.
Beth began attending sessions with A Knotty Group throughout July and began her crocheting career with a small orange potholder. Even though Beth is the youngest group member, she says she really enjoys learning to crochet with the other ladies.
“The ladies from A Knotty Group, who were leading the program, really complimented her on how quickly she was picking it up,” said Amy. “They gave her a lot of positive attention and invited her to attend their crochet sessions twice per week at the library. She was interested, so I have been taking her to the library regularly to work with those kind ladies who have taught her. The staff at the public library has also been giving her a lot of positive encouragement about her crocheted creations.”
Amy said she is very proud of her daughter, especially since this is an extraordinary hobby for a girl her age.
“We are so very proud of Beth. She can do anything she puts her mind to. These days, we tend to get a lot of good information and instruction off of YouTube, but online platforms are just not as effective as training one-on-one with experts. She is so very lucky to have the ladies in A Knotty Group invested in her growth and development.”
Amy said her daughter fits right in with the ladies in the crochet group.
“I would say that she enjoys their company and friendship just as much or more. I overhear them giggling about a big yarn sale at Hobby Lobby. I overhear them sympathizing with each other when one of them has to pull out the yarn and start over on a project that has gone awry,” said Amy. “When there is pretty yarn on sale or when you have worked hours on a project you have to completely scratch...those are emotions that any age or experience level can connect with, and those are the connections that turned a group with a common interest into great friends.”
A Knotty Group co-founders and teachers Karen Castaneda and Sherry Wratislaw both agree that Beth is a natural when it comes to crocheting.
“Everyone is amazed at how well she is doing in such a short time,” said Castaneda. “The ladies love her. We welcome her just like all that are welcomed. Her talent is natural, always thinking of a way to help others. She is not one to give up. I love her desire and initiative to learn.”
Wratislaw said Beth amazes the group with her talent and dedication.
“She has advanced extremely quickly from being taught the very first basic technique and stitch to making a potholder and scarf to advancing to hats and now amigurumi (stuffed toys); all of this in a month’s time is truly astounding. We are fortunate and grateful to have her,” said Wratislaw.
Others are welcome to join Beth’s mission to create the first delivery of 50 octopuses for babies project to help make her first delivery possible. Key items for the project are as follows: only 100 percent cotton yarn for the octopuses since they will be placed in the beds with the newborns with oxygen and a lamp, Poly-fil stuffing since the outer layer is cotton and no safety eyes or anything detachable. The preferred pattern has eyes and a smile crocheted with yarn.
The deadline for submitting octopuses for Beth’s first delivery is Friday, Oct. 1. Octopuses can be delivered at 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Calhoun County Public Library. For more information, contact 361-552-7323.
Beth’s interests also include playing guitar, reading, listening to music and going out to the farm. She is also very involved in 4-H and raises commercial heifers for the Calhoun County Fair.