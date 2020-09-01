Port Lavaca residents Linda and Michael Beard are spearheading a local collection drive to offer relief to residents of southwestern Louisiana where Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday, Aug. 27, as a category 4 Atlantic Hurricane.
“When Hurricane Harvey came ashore three years ago, residents of Calhoun County were affected in many different ways. People depended on the generosity of their neighbors and complete strangers to supply daily necessities,” said Michael.
The Beards contacted Fr. Tommy Chen of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and arranged for OLG to be a drop off location and collection site. Chen asks community members to drop off needed items at the church office, located at 415 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca.
“We have already got donations coming in. We will be collecting items through Saturday, Sept. 5. Arrangements have been made with Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur, Louisiana, where items will be distributed as needed,” said Michael. “We will make the first trip this Sunday to deliver supplies.”
The Beard family was also touched personally by the wrath of Hurricane Laura. Linda’s sister, who was born and raised in Calhoun County, suffered extensive damage to her home as did the home of one of her daughters in the Sulphur area.
“My sister and her family evacuated to our home during the storm. She was very worried before it made landfall. We watched the news and prayed,” said Linda. “We were all very concerned about what her family would have left after the storm. Most importantly, the family is safe. We can rebuild.”
After the storm, Linda said it was mostly fear, grief, and more worry that set in for the family.
“It was mostly fear of the unknown, of what was damaged, what was lost, how their friends and neighbors were, and what the future would hold,” she said.
The homes, located approximately 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, suffered extensive damage.
“So, simply speaking, it is our turn to offer help, but more importantly, it is what God wants us to do,” Michael said. “People sometimes ask why God lets disasters happen. Maybe He does this to remind us that we should love one another and always help your neighbor. We are all God’s children, and that makes us all brothers and sisters.”
Items being sought are deodorants, all size batteries, hand sanitizer, water, masks, socks, mouthwash, bleach and cleaning supplies, toothpaste and toothbrushes, trash bags, baby items such as diapers, formula and other products, body wash, tarps, toilet paper, insect repellent, female products, pet foods, wipes, non-perishable food items and monetary donations to purchase supplies. No clothing will be accepted at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information about the drive, call 361-894-1520 or 361-649-5363.