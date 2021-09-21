Hurricane Nicholas took a swath of Indian Point Beach when it skirted the area on Sept. 13.
Precinct 1 crews were out trying to put the sand back in place because the engineering phase of a grant to protect the shoreline is underway, said Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 1, David Hall.
“We were lucky it didn’t take any more than it did,” said Hall, noting they were putting a bandage on the problem to get through another storm.
Currently, Mott McDonald, a coastal engineering company, is working on the feasibility study, and under a second grant, was selected by the Texas General Land Office through its preferred engineer network to perform the engineering and permitting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“If the Army Corps backs the deal, then the general land office has promised Calhoun County that they will foot the bill out of their GOMESA funds for the $2.5 million construction,” said Hall.
The site is also undergoing an archaeological assessment to ensure nothing of significance is disturbed, he said.
“Our county is so full of history,” said Hall. “It takes a little bit of time to do the studies so that everybody is satisfied.”
The project to protect the beach by minimizing wave and wind action is important as it is an endangered area.
“If we don’t do something in about five years, Indian Point could be gone. If I had to guess, I would say it is less than five years,” said Hall.
PRECINCT 4
Calhoun County Precinct 4 crews started removing debris from the roads in the precinct.
The area received more than seven inches of rain from Hurricane Nicholas, and the winds uprooted some trees and left debris strewn across the area.
Residents are asked to put their storm-related debris out by the road as crews began picking it up Monday and will continue Thursday, according to Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Reese.
Reese said debris should be limbs and vegetation from the storm, and no construction debris, no wood, or freeze-damaged palm fronds.
HURRICANE NICHOLAS
NWS INITIAL REPORT
The National Weather Service has released an initial assessment of Hurricane Nicholas. The data is preliminary, according to the report.
Rainfall totals in Calhoun County were 7.11 inches in west Port O’Connor, 3 inches at the north-northeast side of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, and 2.63 inches in the west-northwest side of Port O’Connor.
A band of heavy rainfall set up over southeast Calhoun County during the early evening hours of Sept. 13, resulting in rainfall rates as high as 4 inches per hour. This contributed to the storm’s total rainfall of 7.11 inches as measured in Port O’Connor, according to the report.
Maximum water levels were 3.15 feet mean higher high water in Port O’Connor and 2.31 MHHW in Port Lavaca.
STORM IMPACTS
In Port O’Connor, there were widespread small to medium-sized tree limbs snapped, with several large trees uprooted.
Tree leaves littered the landscape from the strong winds. Several utility poles were also snapped. Little structural damage was noted east of Highway 185 in Port O’Connor, where predominantly new construction was noted. However, in the older section of town north of Highway 185, many fences were blown down, improperly secured metal roofs were blown off, and several boat storage buildings suffered significant sheet metal damage. Several RVs were moved from their parking spaces. Minor erosion was noted along North Park Avenue adjacent to Matagorda Bay, where a debris line was observed. Outside of the city limits, no damage was observed.
In Indianola, small to medium-sized tree limbs were snapped, and several roofs were damaged, with sheet metal partially removed. Moderate erosion was noted along Highway 316 and south Ocean Drive in Indianola, where the surge covered the road and moved concrete boulders and sand across the roadway. Several piers were severely damaged. Water likely entered several homes along the road that reside at sea level. A debris line was observed on the west side of Highway 316 and South Ocean Drive.