Members of the Calhoun County community will come together for a Marina Palooza Saturday, Sept. 19, to help raise funds to repair the beloved fishing spot, Indianola Fishing Marina.
When Hurricane Hanna came ashore on the Texas coastline, Indianola Fishing Marina owners Don and Brenda Hanselka and brother-in-law Kerry were hoping for the best while bracing for the worst. Hurricane Harvey had grazed the coast earlier in the season and left the marina with little damage. However, during Hanna, the marina’s structure did not fare as well due to an electrical fire, which ignited during floodwaters causing extensive damage to the structure.
“We hope to raise $40,000. The community really came together to help clean up, load the debris, brought tractors and trailers,” said Brenda, “Others brought food for the workers, some brought compassion for the loss and wanted to comfort and encourage us to reopen. I never knew we had so many carpenters, plumbers, and painters ready to lend a hand to help. The Flea Market on the beach opened their arms to us to help with the recovery as well. All the vendors donated one of their items for me to have a raffle.”
The Marina Palooza starts at 1 p.m. at the marina. Guests should bring lawn chairs to sit and listen to live music with bands such as Hot Attacks, Southern Drive Band, Backroad Disciples, Headstrong, Bill Sutherland, Blue Tux Clan, Adrianna Live, Texas 361, Jerry James Band, Rick Evans Band, and Delphine’s Band entertaining the crowd throughout the event.
There will be barbecue plates for sale as well as a food truck and corn in a cup to feed the crowd. There will be a silent auction, a corn-hole tournament, and traditional tailgating. Children are welcome to come and enjoy a live fishpond, ring and egg toss, and more.
The marina has been reopening in phases since the storm.
“The Marina has reopened a temporary store at two service windows selling drinks, food, and bait,” said Brenda. “During phase one, the back deck was opened for fishing, and phase two introduced the temporary store with live bait. Phase three is opening with a food truck and steak night on Friday nights from 6-10 p.m.”
The marina is also serving breakfast, burgers, and more.
“Our store and bait room is in the process of being repaired, and we hope to have things back to the way it was by the end of the year,” said Brenda. “This will complete phase four.”
Entry fees to the Palooza are $10 per tailgating vehicle or $5 per person to enter the concert area. Children 12 and under enter for free. Hand sanitizer will be available, and social distancing will be encouraged.
“I wish to thank all who have donated their time, money, support, and friendship in this process,” said Brenda. “In this time with Covid-19, you can drive up and purchase barbecue plates without even getting out of your car to support us.”