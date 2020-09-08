The peak of hurricane season is here, and the Insurance Council of Texas wants residents to be sure and check their insurance – just in case.
Residents are encouraged to do a room-by-room inventory of their home and document with photos and lists all the items in the rooms.
“This will lessen the stress and lessen the loss,” said Camille Garcia, director of communications and public affairs for the insurance council during a Webex online meeting.
Hurricane Harvey was a stark lesson for residents of the area, she said.
There are four insurance policies they need to have to make sure they are covered, she said. These are:
- Homeowners or renters policies to cover fire and other liabilities
- Wind insurance, a separate policy from homeowners, is often written by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association; however, more policies are being written by private insurers, which is good for competition and better for the consumer.
- Flood insurance, another separate policy
- Auto insurance
During a flood event, one inch of water can cause $25,000 damage to a home, said Gilbert Giron, regional flood insurance liaison for FEMA.
“It can be devastating,” he said. “The building has to be cleaned to prevent the risk of mold, and you can’t go home.”
Garcia said FEMA or private companies offer flood insurance policies.
“It is good to get more than one quote, to make sure all the information is correct as there are many variables that go into writing a policy. The more knowledgeable the agent, the more likelihood of receiving an accurate quote,” he said.
He said that due to COVID-19, and the fact many people may have to choose between taking care of their family or having insurance, a 120-day extension had been given. He noted the time frame differs for people depending on when the policy was taken out, so policyholders should check to make sure they are still covered rather than assuming the policy has lapsed.
Fraud following a catastrophe was another issue mentioned.
Fred Lohmann, Southwest Region Director of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, said opportunists take advantage of events such as a hurricane.
He recommends taking the time to do it right and to check out the contractor, especially if they are out of state.
Offering to do the work without having to pay the deductible was made illegal in Texas in 2019. So, if a contractor offers to waive the deductible, the homeowner is not getting something for free.
“There will be cuts elsewhere – less material used or something will not be added or replaced,” he said, “and you get victimized a second time.”