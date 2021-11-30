The streets of Port Lavaca will once again be lit up with merry festivities to kick off the holiday season. Sponsored by The City of Port Lavaca and the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce, several events are lined up to enhance your holiday spirit.
“Christmas is a special time, and it seems just a little more special in Calhoun County,” Port Lavaca events coordinator Tania French said. “There are so many family-friendly holiday events around the county that both locals and visitors won’t want to miss. Be sure to visit portlavacachristmas.com for all the happenings around the area.”
The annual Festival of Lights Parade will take place at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3. Colorful lighted floats, cars and trucks, and more will ease down the streets with none other than the big guy himself, Santa Claus. This year’s theme is “Christmas in Texas,” selected by Calhoun County Future Farmers of America. The lineup will begin at Bayfront Peninsula Park, and the parade will end at Sandcrab Stadium.
The festivities will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, with Merry on Main. There will be a variety of vendors with shopping and food to delight the tastes of everyone. A live nativity will begin at 11 a.m. before the Calhoun Choir performance at noon. Festival of Lights Parade winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m., followed by the Merry Misfit Dash at 2 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to place in Santa’s sleigh at Faye Bauer Sterling Park for a special treat. All donations will benefit the Calhoun County Community Ministries Food Pantry. Christmas photos will be available. Enjoy a holiday movie at 6:30 p.m. at Bayfront Peninsula Park. Don’t forget to shop locally at Shop the Town from 6-9 p.m. in Port Lavaca.
The annual food rally will look a little different as H.E.B and community organizations team up to help benefit the local food pantry.
All residential and commercial properties will compete for the most festive holiday lighting display. The contest runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20.
The second annual Nativity Exhibit will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday. Dec. 3, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, at The Red Barn. The event will showcase nativities from around the world. For more information about sponsorship or exhibits, call or text 361-935-8032 or 361-550-8620.
For more information about Port Lavaca events, visit portlavacachristmas.com or email christmas@portlavacaevents.com.
The quaint Port O’Connor community will host its annual toy drive Saturday, Dec. 4. Always a treat for everyone, the Intracoastal Waterway will be lit up after dusk with the annual lighted boat parade. Sponsored by the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce, community members, vacationers, and participants from Freeport to Port O’Connor illuminate their vessels to collect toys as they make their way down the Intracoastal Waterway. Awards are given for numerous categories.
The City of Point Comfort will host its Christmas lighting competition. New this year is a lighted Christmas parade that will sure to brighten everyone’s holiday at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Business Center Park. Santa Claus will arrive at 6:30 p.m. Take photos with the big guy and enjoy a free goody bag. Guests can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies from Hard Hat Café while listening to Christmas carols and festive music. For more information, visit https://m.facebook.com/PComfortTX/.
The City of Seadrift will celebrate the season with activities throughout the afternoon, Saturday, Dec. 18. The Seadrift Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf cart scavenger hunt, where local teams take to the streets in a holiday scavenger hunt. There is a fee for teams to enter the hunt. Proceeds will benefit the City of Seadrift.
A Nutcracker market is sure to delight all with numerous vendors with many Christmas goodies for sale. There will also be photos with Santa, hot cocoa, and a tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will be topped off with a lighted Christmas parade. All events will take place in Seadrift on the Bayfront.