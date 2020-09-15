By DD TURNER
POINT COMFORT – The jetty deficiency report should be released by mid-September after a push for release was made it was reported to the Calhoun Port Authority board during its Sept. 9 meeting.
Port Director Charles Hausmann said both senators and congressmen sent letters to the Corps, and “we now have a drop-dead date. It’s supposed to be released Sept. 15.”
Hausmann said if it is released, there is still time to get bills in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
In other business, the board approved revised bylaws two months after the updates were presented to the board.
The vote was 4-1 for approval with Commissioner Luis De La Garza voting against it because it still contained language allowing board members to receive a retirement pension.
The board had two options to select from regarding the pension: Option A would allow board members to elect to accept the retirement program or to opt out. Option B would end the port’s payments into the fund at the end of September but keep administrative provisions.
De La Garza said he had the proof the Calhoun port board was the only one in Texas receiving a retirement fund.
“It’s only $125, but it is still taxpayer money,” he said.
“I disagree with you, and I make a motion that we approve the bylaws with Option A,” said Commissioner Tony Holladay, who had previously moved to approve with two options selected for the fund as well as the number of commissioners needed to sign a check, which was seconded by Commissioner Tony Wehmeyer.
“Let’s settle this and get it out of our way,” said Board Chairman J.C. Melcher.
Voting for the motion were Holladay, Wehmeyer, and commissioners Jay Cuellar and Johnny Perez. De La Garza was the lone dissenting vote.
Commissioners Luis De La Garza and Jay Cuellar were appointed to work on updating the district’s bylaws. Attorney Alan Sanders with Moore Landey, LLP, of Galveston checked over the proposed bylaws for legality.
In other business, the board:
- Took no action following a closed session to discuss a business prospect and to consult with the port’s attorney
- Approved a maintenance and operation no-new-tax rate of .0009, down from 2019’s rate of .0010. This rate will bring in about $20,328. The port has a certified net taxable value of $2,064,911,285 with $38,026,498 still under protest and not certified.
- Approved a letter of support for Calhoun County’s CMP grant application for Magnolia Beach and Indianola parks
- Approved a request from Max Midstream to align their port terminal, pipeline easement, and loading arm leases with the terms of the North Peninsula and office building lease
- Declared an emergency bearing oil pump assembly at the Joslin Plant as surplus
- Approved an extension of time on Memorandum of Understanding between the port and IDE Americas
- Awarded Lester Contracting the bid for NHS tank farm road and site repair for their low bid of $112,220 of the six bids received
- Approved financial reports and disbursement and transfer of funds