The La Salle Water Conservation and Improvement District is taking steps to become a municipal utility district as part of the process to consolidate with the Port O’Connor Improvement District.
The consolidation has to be approved through an election, and if approved, the districts will consolidate.
“With the GBRA plant uncertainty on the horizon and after an analysis of all available options, the board of directors decided to pursue the benefits of economies of scale and approach the Port O’Connor Improvement District. They were receptive to considering and evaluating consolidating the two districts,” said Sandra Witte with Roberts, Odefey, Witte & Wall, the attorney for the La Salle district. “In order to consolidate both Port O’Connor Improvement District and La Salle WCID No. 1A, La Salle needed to have the same powers and operate under the same provisions of the Texas Water Code. As such, LaSalle had to pursue conversion to become a Chapter 54 water district.”
The process started in 2020 when the board determined that combining the two districts “would result in lower operating costs to La Salle,” said Witte.
The process got underway during the Nov. 17, 2020, board meeting, where it was determined that conversion would serve the best interest of the district, according to Witte.
The district was required to publish a Notice of Intent, which was followed by a public hearing on the conversion on Dec. 15, and “after such hearing, it determined that the conversion would serve the best interest of the district, and it approved submitting an Application of Conversion with TCEQ,” said Witte.
The application was submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Jan. 20. While it was under review by TCEQ, letters were sent to State Rep. Geanie Morrison, State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer.
“On June 2, the Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court met and expressed its approval of the conversion, and Judge Meyer sent a letter of support to the TCEQ. We are currently waiting for TCEQ’s final approval,” said Witte.
Currently, La Salle contracts with the Port O’Connor district for operation of the district.
Until the voters approve the consolidation, La Salle will continue to operate as its own taxing entity. If approved, it will become part of the Port O’Connor district and operate under that name, noted Witte.
While there are statutory and technical differences between a MUD district and a WCID, Witte said the customers of La Salle would not see any changes to their services and duties of La Salle and its operations.