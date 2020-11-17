The Lavaca Bay Foundation volunteers traveled to Point Comfort last Saturday to clean up the trash near the Calhoun County Causeway.
LBF Secretary Raymond Butler talked about the turnout the LFB had last Saturday for the trash cleanup.
“We actually got a really better turnout than I thought we were gonna have,” Butler said.
The Lavaca Bay Foundation is doing their part and keeping Lavaca Bay clean, Butler said, and he added it’s amazing what kind of trash they can find.
Danny Rogers, of Port Lavaca, is no stranger to picking up trash on beaches and doing these kinds of events.
Rogers has been doing this since he was a Boy Scout back in the 1970s, and he added he made a few efforts down on the beaches, about five times.
“This is the first time I’m over here on the Point Comfort side…I actually fished where this fence is now,” Roger said.
Rogers talked about the importance of cleaning the beaches near the bay, and he said he has seen the decline of marine life in this bay since the 1960s, and he doesn’t attribute it to just one thing or one organization.
“We used to come out here and fish, and eat what we caught,” Rogers said. “The trash has gotten worse progressively. You can attribute that to the influx of folks through the area. You’re on a major highway here. We had several hurricanes. All that contributes to relocation and depositing of the trash.”
Butler talked about getting the beaches cleaned due to environmental issues for birds and fish.
“It’s an environmental issue. It’s an appearance issue, but I think more than anything, it’s a pride issue,” Butler said. “It shows pride or lack of it for those that live here, and what we’re doing is trying to show a little pride in our community and make it a little nicer. And that makes a whole statement for everybody who lives here.”
A great turnout of people helping clean the trash near the causeway shows encouragement and inspiration for the community, Butler said.
“The Lavaca Bay Foundation is relatively new. We’re trying to increase awareness of the importance of this bay,” Butler said, “to the economy and the environment and protecting it.”