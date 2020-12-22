Texas Wolfpack members shed their titles of wife, mother, daughter, and girlfriend for several hours each week when they don the mantle of quarterback, running back and linebacker in the Extreme Female Football League.
The women took to the field Saturday, Dec. 12 as part of the team’s fundraiser for Toys for Tots to take on the Texas Lady Spartans. The Wolfpack ran over the Lady Spartans, 33-12.
The league started four years ago, said Texas Wolfpack Coach George Quiroz, and is a league more for women who have not played the game before but are interested in giving it a go.
“We have moms, teachers, and one girl who won the Miss Victoria pageant. They come from all walks of life,” said Quiroz. “We started something that hopefully will continue.”
Making up the Wolfpack are Melody Kloss, Clarissa Garcia, Roesha Haynes, Jen Leigh, Katelyn Kraft, Bianca Salinas, Jessica Torres, Gabby Perez, Sarah Castro, Bettie Garcia, Erika Romero, Amanda Marin, Vicky Bernardino, Michelle Guerra, Lea Munoz Resendez, Julie Tesch, Angelina Flores, Stephanie Rodriguez, Monic Galvez, and Rosie Saenz.
The Wolfpack started when Quiroz came to Port Lavaca to meet with Bianca Salinas and her husband, along with Clarissa Garcia and Jessica Torres, about forming the team.
“It took off from there,” he said, noting that members of his former Corpus Christi team followed him to Port Lavaca.
Fundraisers are a big part of what team members do to help pay for uniforms and other necessities as well as travel to out-of-town games.
“Port Lavaca has been so supportive,” said Quiroz, noting that teams in Victoria are charged $200 to $250 for a field while the Wolfpack has use of Tilley Field. “The community has helped us so much.”
The teams in the Wolfpack’s league include the Corpus Christi Regulators, Texas Lady Spartans, defending champions Houston Phoenix, RGV (Rio Grande Valley) Vixens, and the Brownsville Sting.
The league will open its new season on Jan. 30 with a preseason game, with league play starting the weekend after the Super Bowl, Feb. 13. There are eight to 10 games with time off for Spring Break and Easter.
If you are interested in playing, leave a message on the team’s Facebook page, Texas Wolfpack, or call 361-944-5526. You must be over 17.